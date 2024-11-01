Stagevision Appoints Industry Veteran Alissa Hurley as Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy and Marketing

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Stagevision, a leading corporate audiovisual and event production company, today announced the appointment of Alissa Hurley as Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy and Marketing. In this newly created role, Hurley will spearhead the company's growth initiatives and marketing strategy while strengthening Stagevision's position as an innovator in the corporate events industry.

Stagevision appoints Alissa Hurley as Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy and Marketing (CNW Group/Stagevision)

Hurley brings more than 20 years of experience in the meetings and events industry to Stagevision. Her distinguished career includes executive leadership positions at FMAV and Encore, where she played instrumental roles in elevating brand presence, driving business transformation, and establishing market-leading positions through innovative marketing strategies and high-performing teams.

"Alissa's appointment represents a significant milestone in Stagevision's evolution," said Scott Tomlinson, Chief Executive Officer of Stagevision. "Her deep industry knowledge, strategic vision, and proven track record in developing innovative solutions will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint across Canada. Alissa's leadership will be crucial in helping us deliver exceptional experiences that exceed our clients' expectations."

In her role, Hurley will oversee Stagevision's commercial strategy and marketing initiatives, including:

Development and execution of growth strategies for market expansion

Enhancement of the company's digital presence and brand positioning

Implementation of data-driven marketing programs

Leadership of customer acquisition and retention initiatives

Cultivation of strategic partnerships and business development opportunities

"I am thrilled to join Stagevision at this exciting time in the company's journey," said Hurley. "The events industry continues to evolve rapidly, and Stagevision is uniquely positioned to lead through innovation and exceptional service delivery. I look forward to working with the talented team to accelerate growth and create new opportunities that benefit our clients and partners."

About Stagevision

Stagevision is a premier provider of corporate audiovisual and event production services, delivering cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions for meetings, events, and conferences across Canada. The company's commitment to excellence and customer success has established it as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to create memorable and impactful events. Learn more at www.stagevision.com.

About Banyan Capital Partners

Founded in 1998 and under current management since 2008, Banyan Capital Partners is a leading Canadian private equity firm investing in middle-market companies throughout North America. Banyan's long-term investment approach and successful track record in providing full or partial liquidity to founders, families and entrepreneurs helps take businesses to the next level. For more information, please visit www.banyancapitalpartners.com.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group

Banyan is part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., an independent, employee owned, multi-boutique asset management firm with over 40 years of history and offices across Canada and in the US, the UK and India. Collectively managing over C$127 billion in assets, CC&L Financial Group and its affiliate firms offer a diverse range of traditional and alternative investment products and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and retail clients. For more information, please visit www.cclgroup.com.

SOURCE Stagevision

Media Contact: Alissa Hurley, [email protected]