L'ASSOMPTION, QC, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Stageline Mobile Stage Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacturing of mobile stages and hydraulic stage structures, today announced the acquisition of Scène Éthique, a company specialized in the design and manufacture of stage infrastructure and mechanized welded equipment for the entertainment and large-scale event sector. This strategic acquisition, which brings the company's workforce to nearly 300 employees, is part of Stageline's commitment to meet the strong international demand for its products.

Scène Éthique's recognized expertise in custom-made structures will allow Stageline to enhance its product portfolio and offer even more innovative solutions to its customers. This synergy will consolidate Stageline's position as an essential partner for events of all sizes, from festivals to tours to major sporting events.

A Strategic Transition for Accelerated Growth

This acquisition also comes at a time of planned leadership transition for Stageline. Founder and long-time CEO, Yvan Miron, has recently stepped back from day-to-day operations, paving the way for Pierre-Luc Rompré to take the helm as CEO. This transition is the culmination of a carefully planned succession strategy, ensuring continued stability and growth for the company.

The union of talent from both companies opens new perspectives for professional development for all employees, who will actively contribute to the expansion of the organization.

"We are delighted to join forces with Scène Éthique, a company that shares our passion for excellence and innovation," said Pierre-Luc Rompré, CEO of Stageline. "This acquisition marks an important step in our growth strategy and will allow us to consolidate our leading position in the global market for mobile stages and scenic structures for the entertainment industry."

Stageline is proud to promote its expertise internationally while also strengthening its commitment to the North American market. This acquisition reinforces the company's dedication to invest in its development and to offer quality products to its customers around the world from its facilities.

About Stageline

Founded in 1987 by Yvan Miron, Stageline is the pioneer and world leader in covered hydraulic mobile stages. The company revolutionized the outdoor entertainment industry by transforming the conventional stage into mobile stage equipment. Employing over 230 people, Stageline operates from its headquarters in L'Assomption, Quebec, and facilities across Canada and the United States. Its mobile stages, known for their unparalleled reliability, are used annually at more than 30,000 events in over 50 countries. www.stageline.com

About Scène Éthique

Established in Varennes since 1995, Scène Éthique is specialized in the design and manufacturing of stage infrastructure, seating, acrobatic equipment, and welded mechanical structures for the entertainment industry. Renowned for its innovation and creativity, the 50-employee company's clients include major players in the entertainment industry, such as Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Céline Dion, and Moment Factory. https://www.sefabrication.com/en/

SOURCE Stageline Scènes Mobiles

Contact : Alexis Delage | [email protected]