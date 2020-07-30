Staffing Study Gets Much Right on Long-Term Care, ONA Urges Action Backed up by Funding

TORONTO, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) says the new report on long-term care staffing levels makes many effective recommendations; however, if the government fails to take swift action and back up the implementation with appropriate funding, long-term care will not improve.

"It is not surprising that the report calls for increased staffing," says ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. "It was evident to so many for so long, and something that ONA and long-term care advocates have been vocal about for a decade. What is absolutely imperative is that the appropriate mix of registered nurses, nurse practitioners, registered practical nurses, health-care professionals and others be recruited and retained by long-term care homes."

McKenna is pleased that the report recommends a minimum of four hours of care per resident per day; however, notes that there is a large body of evidence that shows that care must be direct, hands-on nursing and personal care. In a survey of Ontarians commissioned by ONA this spring, 88 per cent of respondents agree that long-term care facilities do not have enough staff, that 81 per cent are concerned about the well-being of residents, and that 75 per cent of respondents believe employers and government could have done more to keep residents safe from COVID-19.

"I hope this report on long-term care staffing is the start of action and the end to the delays," says McKenna. "Those who work in long-term care are passionate about their residents and the care they provide. They truly deserve working conditions that enable them to provide that exceptional care. Our long-term care residents deserve no less than excellent quality care, dignity and respect."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

Visit us at: www.ona.org; Facebook.com/OntarioNurses; www.Twitter.com/OntarioNurses

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

For further information: Sheree Bond, (416) 986-8240; [email protected]

Related Links

www.ona.org

