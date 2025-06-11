Cutting more than 40 front-line registered nurses at University Health Network will harm patient care, say nurses

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) is sounding the alarm as the University Health Network (UHN) cuts more than 40 registered nurses (RN) from front-line patient care, amidst an ongoing severe nursing shortage.

In what UHN calls "system efficiency," RN cuts are happening on several units across Toronto General Hospital and Toronto Western Hospital including its hemodialysis unit and coronary intensive care unit. UHN is rejigging its general internal medicine unit to make a 28-bed alternate level of care (ALC) unit, with only one RN onsite to support registered practical nurses and personal support workers.

"These cuts will be catastrophic for patients. At a time when we desperately need more registered nurses, not fewer, UHN has made the decision to cut the expert care provided by front-line RNs," says Erin Ariss, RN, and ONA Provincial President. "While UHN claims this is to improve the model of care, I think we all know that this is really about dollars and cents. There is no scenario where fewer RNs means better or more timely care for patients."

Ontario has the lowest number of RNs per capita in the country, requiring more than 25,000 RNs just to reach the national average. Adds Ariss: "We can expect more RNs to leave due to understaffing, impossible workloads and mental distress because they can't provide the care that they know patients need and deserve."

"The Ford government must step up and fully fund our public health-care system so such foolish RN cuts can be avoided. Employers must stop trying to balance the books at the expense of the expert, front-line care Ontarians need."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association