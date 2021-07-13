Staffing Firm Launches Strategy to Achieve True Diversity in Global Contingent Workforce Programs

Freelancers or gig workers increasingly make up to 40 per cent of some organizations' total workforce, and that number is set to grow post-COVID. With many companies prioritizing DE&I (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) within full-time hiring practices, Tundra tackles the complexities of diversifying contract worker supply to truly reflect local demographic data.

For example, if census data shows women make up 51 per cent of the local working population, then True Talent focusses on building a database of talent to reflect the same percentage of women in employers' talent communities.

To accomplish this, Tundra's True Talent solution, the first of its kind, plans to execute on four initiatives: Train, Track, integrate Technology, and Thrive.

"True Talent combines DE&I trained recruiters, DE&I data and analytics, talent community integrations, and tailored outreach programs to help clients build true diversity, equity and inclusion in their freelancer or gig worker communities," said Williams. "We believe it is essential for any workforce program to reflect the current hiring landscape."

Educating and training recruiters is an ongoing task. Tundra curators and recruiters experience multiple training touchpoints to help understand conscious and unconscious biases, how to be an ally for LGBTQ+ associates, and much more. As some organizations augment their hiring by embedding Tundra recruiters as part of direct sourcing or recruitment process outsourcing, True Talent ensures all curators and recruiters are trained continuously.

As part of its Total Talent Management Strategy, Tundra, assisted by TalentNet's direct sourcing software, offers clients access to its own DE&I analytics. This helps companies analyze their talent pools' diversity to understand if its absence results from candidate selection or supply. Where there is a supply shortage, Tundra creates campaigns with clients aimed at closing the diversity gap. Through this data and tailored DE&I recruitment strategy, any organization can create and maintain its own True Talent Network.

"I believe the best teams are those where people have diversity of thought amongst team members," said Tundra president Micah Williams. "If you can build teams where not everyone thinks the same, you naturally build very diverse groups."

By leveraging TalentNet's direct source platform, Tundra's True Talent program can integrate with an extensive network of DE&I recruitment partners, automating and circulating job postings made from any ATS or VMS, instantly reaching underrepresented communities.

In 2018, Tundra reviewed talent diversity data in the technology space, specifically gender diversity, among developers or programmers. "We found that most developers identified as male. Clearly this area was ready for change," said Williams.

As part of True Talent's "Thrive" initiatives, Tundra started the 'Launchpad Project' in 2018, an annual mentorship program connecting high school girls with women already established in STEM careers across North America. "This formal mentor/mentee program, coupled with scholarships opportunities, will hopefully encourage more young women to pursue STEM studies as their future career," said Williams.

In 2004 when Tundra was formed, its leaders recognized the value of hiring people with unique perspectives, those who had varied experiences and backgrounds. It was this diversity of thought that ultimately helped the company to thrive. Since its inception Tundra has been recognized by Growth 500 as one of Canada's fastest growing companies for 11 consecutive years.

