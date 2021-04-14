MONTREAL, April 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Françis Boucher, Stabiliforce President is proud to announce that the company saw its greatest growth in the past year as a result of its patented technology aimed at making it easier to stabilize and straighten buildings.

"Our current situation has led to a sharp increase in demand for foundation renovations, both residential and commercial, and our turnkey system has been beneficial for contractors since, among other things, it allows work sites to increase their profitability, reduce worker hours and increase the speed of their work as well as reduce the use of heavy machinery," explains Mr. Boucher.

The Rouyn-Noranda–based company holds the exclusive rights in Canada to manufacture and market its steel pile driving and lifting technology and has seen a 200% increase in requests for foundation repairs in recent months.

"What makes us even prouder is that more and more big companies are now using our technology to help them manage their support work more efficiently and they see a tangible benefit for their customers," adds Boucher.

Stabiliforce Technologies not only saw an increase in demand for its solutions but also for its ability to speed up work as its clients are increasingly seeking to reduce the wait times caused by an explosion of work requests due to the global pandemic.

About Stabiliforce

Founded in 2017, Stabiliforce Technologies manufactures hydraulic systems that stabilize and straighten new and old buildings. Stabiliforce holds the exclusive manufacturing and marketing rights in Canada and offers turnkey solutions and a patented technology solution to foundation, excavation and construction contractors seeking to increase their revenue by getting greater returns on the equipment they already own.

