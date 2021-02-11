MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal is proud to announce that one of its facilities, St. Mary's Hospital Center has received Level 1 designation from Choosing Wisely Canada. This designation recognizes an organisation's commitment to improving care by reducing unnecessary testing and treatment of patients. To obtain this attestation, the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de Montréal and St. Mary's Hospital Center committed to five recommendations that are aimed at using hospital resources efficiently.

In concrete terms, this means a reduction in wait times and fewer delays in treatment for patients, improved care to decrease the risks related to unnecessary testing, and the elimination of non-essential invasive testing. This designation recognizes the efforts made by a working group of clinicians dedicated to proposing quality initiatives for improving services to CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal and St. Mary's Hospital patients. Those proposals are built on data-based evaluations of clinical practices.

"I am very proud of the work accomplished by the teams at St. Mary's Hospital Center, which resulted in this designation, this is part of our CIUSSS's approach to continuous quality improvement. Our efforts ensure that we are focused on safe, efficient care that eliminates overuse of tests and treatments." said Lynne McVey, President and CEO of the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

"This designation is an important step for our CIUSSS. Our role, as physicians at St. Mary's Hospital Center is to provide quality care and services to our patients. Receiving the Choosing Wisely Canada designation is part of that approach and we are already working to see how we can support the teams of our CIUSSS to extend the implementation of these best practices to our other hospital centres," added Dr. Laura Pilozzi-Edmonds, chair of the St. Mary's Hospital Center's Clinical Pertinence Committee.

Regarding the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

The CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal comprises the former West Island Health and Social Services Centre, Dorval-Lachine-LaSalle Health and Social Services Centre, St., Mary's Hospital Center, the Douglas Mental Health University Institute, the West Island Rehabilitation Centre, the Grace Dart Extended Care Centre, Batshaw Youth and Family Centres, and Ste. Anne's Hospital.

SOURCE Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal

For further information: Source: Media Relations Department, CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, [email protected]

