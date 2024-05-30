St. Louis Bar & Grill wants Canadians to get Wingsanity Ready

At the helm is new Executive Chef Matthew Sullivan

TORONTO, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The weather is heating up and things are getting spicy at St. Louis Bar & Grill with the return of its Wingsanity all-you-can-eat wings promotion. To help guests get Wingsanity ready, so they can make the most of its world-famous wings and fan-favourite Garlic Dill sauce, St. Louis' new executive chef, Matthew Sullivan, is sharing some tips.

"St. Louis serves more than 2 million pounds of wings per year making it clear that chicken wings are a Canadian fan favourite," says Executive Chef Matthew Sullivan. "With more than 20 sauces and rubs to choose from and a variety of wing formats, guests can create their perfect personal pound and find the right combination for every occasion."

Chef Sullivan's recommendations for getting Wingsanity ready:

Manage your "wing-xiety" with the right flavour and format for any occasion First Date Skip the Honey Garlic (or don't depending on how the date is going) and try something spicy and sweet to heat things up – maybe Hot Honey Sharing is caring – mix and match orders to explore more of the flavour options Business Meeting Boneless wings are a great way to enjoy sauces while keeping things a little tidier For bone-in wings, consider a dusted option Chef suggestion: Garlic Parm for a little sophistication Hanging with vegetarians Plant-based wings are available along with a variety of great starters like Fried Dill Pickles, Not Your Mom's Cauliflower, Hand-Tossed Dill Pickle Crispers and more

Create your own 'secret menu' Everyone loves a secret menu, so create your own! Pick your primary sauce for your wings then experiment with side sauces (for a small additional charge) to take your Wingsanity experience to the next level Try pairing Buffalo sauce with a side of creamy Caesar and a squeeze of lime Or try Chef's suggestion: Sweet Asian + Garlic Dill is literal *chef's kiss

Get game-day ready Eat lightly during the day, so you come hungry! Warm up your chicken wing eating muscles with a dynamic warm up – suggesting some finger pinches and bicep curls For fitness buffs, consider Wingsanity as an opportunity put your grip strength and biceps to work hoisting wings – while still hitting your daily protein targets And as long as you keep eating, it only counts as one cheat meal

Get the meat off the bone Learn the optimal way to eat a flat and a drum from Chef Sullivan https://www.tiktok.com/@stlouiswings/video/7373823070399761670



Chef Sullivan joined St. Louis at the end of 2023 and brings his experience as a Chopped Canada Champion, Top Chef Canada fan-favourite, and former executive and private chef positions to St. Louis Bar & Grill where he will unveil a refined and refreshed menu offering later this year.

"We are delighted to welcome Chef Sullivan into the St. Louis family," says Royal Nasager, Vice President of Marketing. "His impressive industry experience and innovative approach to food will complement our existing menu and enhance the experience for our guests."

St. Louis Bar & Grill's Wingsanity all-you-can-eat wings promotion runs from May 28 through July 7 and is offered at $23.99. Guests can enjoy the first pound with a side of fries in their favourite flavour and format, then change it up with each subsequent pound.

With more than 75 locations in Western Canada, Ontario and the Atlantic region and more opening throughout 2024, St. Louis offers in-restaurant dining as well as take-out through all major food delivery services. To find a location or order online visit www.stlouiswings.com.

About St. Louis Bar & Grill

St. Louis Bar & Grill is a 100 percent Canadian owned and operated casual dining restaurant with nearly 80 locations across Canada. The chain has served its famous signature chicken wings since opening its first location in 1992. St. Louis serves 2.2 million pounds of wings each year, and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, where it has been voted "favourite wing spot" for the past seven consecutive years. With a craveable, diverse menu, 21 different sauces and rubs, a mix of family and bar seating, and large summer patios, St. Louis Bar & Grill has something to offer every wing lover.

For further information: Media contact: Calida Montes [email protected] or Jillian Walsh [email protected]