St. Louis Bar & Grill Unveils New Look and Menu Featuring Detroit-Style Pizza and More

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - St. Louis Bar & Grill, Canada's leading destination for a Devilishly Good atmosphere, fan experiences and craveable menu items, officially announces a rebranding initiative that brings new additions to St. Louis locations across Canada. This exciting evolution celebrates the brand's 32-year legacy and dedication to guests, while setting the stage for even more to enjoy at your local St. Louis.

For more than three decades, St. Louis Bar & Grill has been more than just a restaurant with exceptional service while enjoying wings and beer; it's a gathering place where communities connect over fan favourite food and unforgettable sports moments. This rebrand honours that heritage of St. Louis while introducing a refresh that embodies the brand's continued commitment to quality, community, and spirited fun.

From the mind of head executive chef, Matthew Sullivan, the refreshed menu will feature some brand-new additions. After being tested in select locations, these new menu items will join St. Louis fan favourites such as the addictive Garlic Dill Sauce, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and of course, wings, which have become a cornerstone of Canadian casual dining. Starting November 12, St. Louis locations across Canada will be introducing:

Detroit-Style Pizza –Choose from classics such as pepperoni, Meat Me in St. Louis meat lovers pizza, or try a mushroom pizza with a Cajun honey twist. And only at St. Louis can you get the St. Louis Wings Pizza that includes boneless chicken and the famous garlic dill sauce.

–Choose from classics such as pepperoni, Meat Me in meat lovers pizza, or try a mushroom pizza with a Cajun honey twist. And only at can you get the St. Louis Wings Pizza that includes boneless chicken and the famous garlic dill sauce. Cheesy Honey Buns – Toasted to perfection with honey and parm, choose your potato bun to be accompanied by either garlic butter or three cheeses.

– Toasted to perfection with honey and parm, choose your potato bun to be accompanied by either garlic butter or three cheeses. Coin & Curds – These crispy dill pickle coins are accompanied by glorious cheese curds wrapped in beer batter. Served with new chipotle garlic dill sauce.

– These crispy dill pickle coins are accompanied by glorious cheese curds wrapped in beer batter. Served with new chipotle garlic dill sauce. BBQ Bacon Burger – Need we say more? A classic angus burger with BBQ mayo, bacon, Swiss Cheese, pickles, onion tanglers and lettuce, served on a soft brioche bun.

"For 30 years, we've been proud to be a place where communities connect," says Royal Nasager, VP, Marketing & Strategic Partnerships at St. Louis Bar & Grill. "Your local St. Louis feels like home because exceptional hospitality is at our core. This rebrand amplifies that feeling, celebrating the connections made over great food, sports, and company. We're excited to share this next chapter, and some delicious new menu items, with our loyal guests."

To celebrate the new menu items, St. Louis is offering the best wing deal in town… and Country! Customers can get 1lb of wings for just $5, with the purchase of any new Detroit style pizza. This offer is available for dine-in only from November 12 – December 1, 2024.

In addition to the new menu items, customers will start to see a range of updates at St. Louis, including a revitalized logo and branding, new décor and uniforms, and refreshed website and app.

New menu items are now available at locations across Canada. Visit stlouiswings.com to find a location near you, and keep up with @stlouiswings on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

About St. Louis Bar & Grill

St. Louis Bar & Grill is a 100 percent Canadian owned and operated casual dining restaurant with nearly 80 locations across Canada. The chain has served its famous signature chicken wings since opening its first location in 1992. St. Louis serves 2.2 million pounds of wings each year, and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, where it has been voted "favourite wing spot" for the past seven consecutive years. With a craveable, diverse menu, 21 different sauces and rubs, a mix of family and bar seating, and large summer patios, St. Louis Bar & Grill has something to offer every wing lover.

About Chef Matthew Sullivan

Chef Matthew Sullivan has established himself as a key figure in the culinary world through his distinguished achievements and mastery in the kitchen. He has now joined as the Executive Chef at St. Louis Bar & Grill, with the goal of fusing his learnings with his innate creativity to deliver meticulously crafted dishes that speak to every diner's palate. Before taking on his role at St. Louis Bar & Grill, Sullivan first came into prominence with his appearance on the critically acclaimed culinary show, Top Chef, before winning the title of Chopped Canada Champion in Season 2, further affirming his commanding presence in the world of food. Following his reality show successes, Sullivan transitioned into the roles of corporate culinary leadership, beginning as the Corporate Executive Chef for Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment.

