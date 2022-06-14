St. Louis Bar & Grill kicks off its iconic month-long 'all you can eat' wing event, Wingsanity & launches giant 10 ft. x 10 ft. Wet Naps to help prevent guests from leaving "covered in sauce"

Jun 14, 2022, 09:30 ET
TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - St. Louis Bar & Grill, Canada's go-to destination for 'Devilishly Good!' food and atmosphere kicks off Wingsanity today, its highly anticipated event where wing lovers can indulge in 'all you can eat' wings until July 17 at its restaurants across the country.
In celebration of Wingsanity's long awaited return after a two-year hiatus, and the chain's world famous wings, St. Louis is offering lucky guests an opportunity to increase their chances of staying clean with a giant 10 ft. x 10 ft. Wet Naps that are 25 times larger than regular sized versions.
"Over the years we've come to realize that all you can eat wings really do need an all you can eat Wet Nap. We have so many guests who really embrace the spirit of this iconic event, leaving our restaurants covered in sauce. We hope this helps them to return home a little cleaner," said Royal Nasager, V.P of Marketing, St. Louis Bar &Grill.
Guests can enjoy Wingsanity for $23.99 at any of St. Louis' 74 locations across Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia, or New Brunswick. Each week until July 17, one winner will be randomly chosen at each location to receive an 'Epic' Wet Nap, while supplies last.
Over the last 30 years, St. Louis has earned an enviable reputation for its mouth-watering wings, of which it sells more than 2.2M each year. The recipe for its famous wings start with the highest quality chicken wings. While many have tried to uncover exactly how St. Louis makes its wings taste so delicious, its recipe remains a trade secret.
St. Louis' wings are available in 29 flavours that include its top selling Medium Dry Rub, as well as Carribean Jerk, Chili Lime, Chipotle Mango Dry Rub, Garlic Parm, Buffalo Ranch, General Tao's, Smoked BBQ Heat, and more. The wings are best enjoyed with friends, along with a side of signature fries, and addictive Garlic Dill sauce.
Proudly Canadian owned and operated, St. Louis Bar & Grill first opened its doors in Toronto in 1992. Famous for its 'Devilishly Good!' service, signature wings, and Garlic Dill Sauce, its local neighbourhood establishments offer exceptionally warm and friendly service in a fun, casual sports bar and grill setting. There are 74 restaurants across Canada, with 63 located in Ontario.
SOURCE St. Louis Bar & Grill
For further information: Victoria Kirk, V&CO PR, 416.558.4597, [email protected]
Share this article