St-Hubert is launching MALGAM La centrale bouffe, a new concept inspired by ghost kitchens

To order their favourite meals, customers simply need to go the online ordering platform for one of the participating brands or the website of the delivery partner of their choice. Their order will then be directly transferred to the MALGAM kitchen to be prepared. The MALGAM concept is broken down into two categories: delivery and take-out orders. Customers who order online can accordingly choose between going to collect their order from one of the numbered lockers at MALGAM, or getting delivered. Deliveries are made using MALGAM La centrale bouffe hybrid vehicles or by a delivery partner. A counter is also available on site to order your preferred take-out menu from participating brands.

St-Hubert, delivery expert for 70 years

At the beginning of the 1950s, the founders of St-Hubert quickly understood the importance of efficient delivery services. Everyone knows the legendary slogan, Dring Dring Dring que désirez-vous? Pout Pout Pout St-Hubert BBQ! which refers to how easy it is to order and the efficient delivery service. So it is not surprising that the MALGAM La centrale bouffe concept is directly aligned with this service. Customers can enjoy a greater variety of menus and quicker delivery in under-served sectors. The partnership with Harvey's and New York Fries restaurants, which like St-Hubert form part of RECIPE Group, came about naturally and the addition of the reputed well-known brand, Sushi Taxi, is an interesting supplement to the variety of the offering. Thus, with the aim of improving employee experience and customer experience, St-Hubert has invested to develop new technological tools with the launch of MALGAM.

Inspired by neighbourhood restaurants

With its retro design developed by Sid Lee Architecture, the MALGAM concept focuses on a streamlined atmosphere skillfully mixing colours and textures in the style of the warm atmospheres that you find in neighbourhood cafes, bars and restaurants. In the context of the economic upswing, the launch of MALGAM represents $2 million in investment and has led to the creation of 50 new jobs to continue St-Hubert's commitment to local communities, whilst contributing to the vitality of central districts.

"We are extremely proud to present our completely new concept inspired by MALGAM La centrale bouffe ghost kitchens! This will enable us to offer a wide variety of fast and quality meals to our loyal customers in one place for them to eat at work, at home or take out. At St-Hubert, we have been innovating for 70 years to offer the best to our customers and we are persuaded that this innovative project will contribute to building the world of restaurants of tomorrow. It is now easier for customers to access their favourite St-Hubert classics or discover varied menus offered by Harvey's, New York Fries and our new reputed partner, Sushi Taxi. We hope that this new concept expands and we plan to open more MALGAM La centrale bouffe over the next 18 months. "

"All of the teams at Sushi Taxi Group's 21 Quebec branches are proud to join forces with such an emblematic brand as St-Hubert through this visionary and ambitious partnership. This new take-out and delivery concept directly aligns with our ambition to constantly provide better services to our customers on an everyday basis. This project combines all ingredients from Sushi Taxi's DNA, namely creative cooking, passionate teams and commitment across the territory. We are consequently happy to continue to develop our brand whilst enabling our customers to savour and discover wellness through Sushi Taxi's rich experience. "

About the St-Hubert Group

The St-Hubert Group has more than 6,000 employees in two divisions: Restaurant and Food. Founded in 1951 in Montreal, St-Hubert BBQ Ltd. / Les Rôtisseries St-Hubert Ltée now includes 125 rotisseries in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick and serves more than 28 million meals annually. The St-Hubert Group also has a Retail division that manufactures and distributes several food products, including sauces, soups, ribs, meat pies and savoury tarts, under the St-Hubert brand and also under other restaurant brands. The company has a long tradition of innovation and is constantly striving to meet the needs of its customers.

About the Sushi Taxi Group

Since 2000, Sushi Taxi Group has been designing its unique recipes with passion and creativity. Sushi Taxi is made up of a dynamic and committed team and operates 21 branches across Québec. It aims to marvel its customers with its tasty and original dishes on its menus whilst ensuring maximum wellness and a friendly atmosphere with an ever successful customer experience. Thanks to its home delivery service and take-out meals from its branches, Sushi Taxi Group is continuing its development by building new franchise capacities across Québec. For more information: sushitaxi.ca

