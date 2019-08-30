St. George residents, businesses and environment benefit from better water and wastewater infrastructure

ST. GEORGE, NB, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in public infrastructure, including funding for water and wastewater infrastructure, play a key role in ensuring Canadians and their families have access to modern, reliable water and wastewater services that meet their needs while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, Karen Ludwig, Member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minister of Justice, Attorney General, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and Member of Legislative Assembly for Fundy–The Isles–Saint John West; and Her Worship Crystal Cook, Mayor of the Town of St. George, announced funding for three projects to improve water and wastewater services in St. George.

Projects include the construction and improvement of water wells to increase the supply of clean drinking water to residents, improving sewer and watermains along Carleton and Portage streets, and updating a wastewater treatment system in the town.

Once complete, families and businesses in St. George will benefit from clean and reliable drinking water, better wastewater treatment, and a healthier environment for generations to come.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $509,000 in these projects through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF), the Small Communities Fund (SCF), and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing over $425,000, with the municipality of St. George providing the remainder of project funding, over $384,000.

Quotes

"Modern, reliable water and wastewater infrastructure is a priority for all Canadians. These projects in St. George will ensure the continued development of healthy, sustainable communities in New Brunswick, providing services that meet people's needs now, and into the future. We will continue working in close collaboration with our partners to make smart infrastructure investments that help protect the environment and preserve public health."

Karen Ludwig, Member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Water and wastewater infrastructure play an important role in maintaining quality of living in communities throughout the province and country. By investing in the Town of St. George's lagoon aeration system, wells and watermains we are not only preserving public health and protecting the environment but are equipping the town of St. George with the infrastructure it needs to spur population and economic growth."

The Honourable Andrea Anderson-Mason, Minister of Justice, Attorney General, Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and Member of Legislative Assembly for Fundy–The Isles–Saint John West

"The Town of St. George is pleased to receive this funding from the Federal and Provincial Governments. Investing in local water and wastewater systems is necessary to improve people's quality of life, which is our goal for every project in the community."

Her Worship, Crystal Cook, Mayor of the Town of St. George

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Related product

Backgrounder

St. George residents, businesses and environment to benefit from better water and wastewater infrastructure

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF), the Small Communities Fund (SCF), and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support three projects in the Town of St. George, New Brunswick.

The Government of Canada is investing over $509,000 towards the projects. The Government of New Brunswick is contributing over $425,000 total. The Town of St. George will provide more than $384,000.

Project Information:

Project Name Fund Category Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Rehabilitation of

Well #2 and New

Production Well #6 GIS Drinking Water $248,630 $206,984 $165,960 Aeration System

Upgrade - Lagoon 1 CWWF Wastewater $83,797 $41,898 $41,900 Water and Sanitary

Sewer Renewal -

Carleton and

Portage Street SCF Drinking Water $176,708 $176,708 $176,709

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada plan project map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nb-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Atlantic Growth Strategy:

http://www.acoa-apeca.gc.ca/ags-sca/Eng/atlantic-growth.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

