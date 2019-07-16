SSQ Insurance partners with nesto.ca to offer its insurance products to new homeowners

QUEBEC CITY, July 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SSQ Insurance is proud to announce a partnership agreement with nesto.ca, a young company with innovative technology allowing for mortgage transactions to be entirely completed online. This partnership will enable SSQ Insurance to offer its life insurance products to nesto.ca customers.

"This agreement with nesto.ca is part of our bid to adapt to the consumer preferences of our customers and offer them relevant insurance solutions at opportune times. With this partnership, we'll be able to reach people who are in the process of shopping for a mortgage, to offer them insurance solutions for their new property," said Éric Trudel, SSQ Insurance's Senior Vice-President, Strategy and Product Management. The details of nesto.ca customers who have indicated their interest in receiving an offer from SSQ Insurance for insurance products will be sent to the insurer securely and confidentially.

nesto.ca is part of the Diagram family and supported by Portag3, in which SSQ Insurance invested in 2018. The insurer has already formed a partnership with a firm in the Diagram family, the Dialogue telemedicine platform.

"We are very pleased with this partnership with SSQ Insurance, which will simplify the lives of our customers by enabling them to easily meet their insurance needs during a busy time of their lives. It's a win-win partnership for both our companies," said Malik Yacoubi, nesto.ca's general manager.

About nesto.ca

nesto.ca's mission is to offer a positive mortgage financing experience that is both transparent and simple from start to finish. Driven by its exclusive technology, nesto.ca analyses the entire market in a matter of seconds to find the best mortgage terms available. The customer is always in control knowing that nesto.ca's experts - who don't work for commissions - give them impartial support throughout the process. Simply put, nesto.ca is the most brilliant solution for the purchase of a property. To learn more: nesto.ca.

About SSQ Insurance

Founded in 1944, SSQ Insurance is a mutualist company that puts community at the heart of insurance. With assets under management of $12 billion, SSQ Insurance is one of the largest companies in the industry. Working for a community of over three million customers, SSQ Insurance employs over 2,000 people. Leader in group insurance, the company also sets itself apart through its expertise in individual life and health insurance, general insurance and the investment sector. For more information, please visit ssq.ca.

