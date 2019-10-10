SSQ Insurance participates in a unique research project with Le Pôle Santé - HEC Montréal

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SSQ Insurance is proud to partner up with Le Pôle Santé – HEC Montréal to study the link between health and wellness management practices in the workplace and the most common insurance claims made by employees. By participating in such a project, the insurer hopes more will be learned about the impact that corporate practices have on the health of individuals, and help participating companies apply the findings to improve the health and wellness of their employees.

For this study, SSQ Insurance will be soliciting some of its group insurance planholders. Data gathered on a voluntary and confidential basis will be used to identify promising health and wellness workplace management strategies. These will be based on each sector's context, in an effort to curb financial, human and social costs, improve quality of life at work as well as bolster performance and productivity. Companies who participate in the study and follow its recommendations could reap significant benefits.

The climate that Canadian companies find themselves in confirms the need for such a study. Currently, several millions of Canadians are living with a chronic illness, making it the most common category of illness. Of all chronic illnesses, mental disorders will be the number one cause of disability in high-income countries by 2030. The loss in productivity caused by mental disorders will cost Canadian companies $198 billion by 2041 – the current cost of Canada's public health insurance plan1.

"Health problems at work and professional burnouts plague all sectors. We are very proud to partner up with Le Pôle Santé – HEC Montréal in order to help companies fight mental health issues and take concrete action for the health and wellness of their employees. This initiative is a testament to SSQ Insurance's concern for its customers' health," said Geneviève Fortier, Senior Vice-President – Sales and Distribution, SSQ Insurance.

This research project, conducted with the Le Pôle Santé – HEC Montréal, is an extension of SSQ Insurance's Health InSight program and the initiatives spearheaded by its Innovation Team. Designed as an incentive for developing healthy habits in insureds, the Health InSight Program instills and fosters awareness by applying tangible solutions adapted to each workplace.

For more information about Le Pôle Santé – HEC Montréal, please visit polesante.hec.ca (French only).

