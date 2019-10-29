SSQ Insurance improves its Customer Centre and mobile app, positioning itself as leader in digital services

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - SSQ Insurance proudly unveils the latest versions of its Customer Centre and mobile app interface, reiterating its desire to position itself as a leader in digital services among Canadian insurance companies. In addition to auto and home insurance, SSQ Insurance plan members will now be able to access their group insurance in a safe, simple and user-friendly environment.

The Customer Centre, which was already an online hub for general insurance, will now include group insurance. With simplified and single authentication, SSQ Insurance customers will be able to quickly and easily consult their general and group coverage in one place. The Customer Centre will also offer special group insurance features such as direct deposit, coverage eligibility, online claims and personal information self-service.

These features, along with facial and fingerprint recognition, were added to the SSQ Insurance mobile app. A virtual assistant is also available to help users navigate the application.

"By integrating group insurance services into its Customer Centre, SSQ Insurance is pursuing its mission of being a customer-centric company and shows once more how its customers are at the core of its concerns and business decisions," said Annie Lafond, Vice-President – Marketing and E-Business, SSQ Insurance. "The cutting-edge technological improvements made to our Customer Centre and mobile app are certainly going to make the lives of our customers much easier," added Éric Benoît, Vice-President – IT Engineering and Innovations, SSQ Insurance.

About SSQ Insurance

Founded in 1944, SSQ Insurance is a mutualist company that puts community at the heart of insurance. With assets under management of $12 billion, SSQ Insurance is one of the largest companies in the industry. Working for a community of over three million customers, SSQ Insurance employs over 2,000 people. Leader in group insurance, the company also sets itself apart through its expertise in individual life and health insurance, general insurance and the investment sector. For more information, please visit ssq.ca.

