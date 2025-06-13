FREDERICTON, NB, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) is delighted to announce the winners of its 12th Storytellers Challenge, a national competition that asks postsecondary students to demonstrate—in up to three minutes or 300 words—how SSHRC-funded research is making a difference in the lives of Canadians. The Challenge is designed to highlight the powerful stories—told by students—emerging from research in Canadian social sciences and humanities disciplines.

After a rigorous selection process, these exceptional Storytellers have demonstrated outstanding creativity and insight in sharing their research journeys and discoveries with the broader public. The announcement was made at the SSHRC Storytellers Showcase, held at the Science Writers and Communicators of Canada conference, in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

The 2025 Storytellers Challenge winners are:

Sarah Abouali, from University of Calgary , who shared a story about Canadian Muslim youth identity challenges, mental health and well-being.

from , who shared a story about Canadian Muslim youth identity challenges, mental health and well-being. Maddie Brockbank, from McMaster University, who told us about co-designing a gender-based and sexual violence prevention framework to address ongoing concerns related to the prevalence of gender-based sexual violence and men's disengagement from existing anti-violence work.

from McMaster University, who told us about co-designing a gender-based and sexual violence prevention framework to address ongoing concerns related to the prevalence of gender-based sexual violence and men's disengagement from existing anti-violence work. Mélanie Letendre Jauniaux, from Bishop's University , who explained the impacts of raising trauma awareness to build community resilience.

from , who explained the impacts of raising trauma awareness to build community resilience. Jaweria Qaiser, from University of Toronto , who described why it is important to be able to empathize in a group setting, especially when tensions are high.

from , who described why it is important to be able to empathize in a group setting, especially when tensions are high. Micheal P. Taylor, from Memorial University , who shared their story about probation, parole and correctional work through practitioners' perspectives.

Each winner receives $1,000 in addition to the $3,000 they received as finalists, national recognition and a platform to amplify their work, helping to foster a greater understanding and appreciation for the vital role of social sciences and humanities research in Canada. Join us in congratulating this talented group of Storytellers.

Quotes

"Effective Storytelling, rooted in social sciences and humanities, bridges the gap between academia and the public, making complex research accessible and engaging. This research is generating knowledge about society, history, culture, and human behaviour and is helping to create a more equitable, informed, and resilient Canada. We are proud to celebrate these talented Storytellers who exemplify the transformative power of research in our society."

—Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Quick facts

The winners were selected by a distinguished jury:

Sumeep Bath, Editorial and Communications Manager, International Institute for Sustainable Development

, Editorial and Communications Manager, International Institute for Sustainable Development

Rhonda Moore, Executive Director, Science and Innovation at Institute on Governance

, Executive Director, Science and Innovation at Institute on Governance

Vanessa Nelson, Director, Communications & Marketing at BioCanRx

The Storytellers Challenge is a postsecondary competition in Canada that accepts written, graphic, audio and video submissions in English or French.

Associated links

