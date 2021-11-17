SSC Security Services Corp. Wins Multiple Cyber Security Contracts

REGINA, SK, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - SSC Security Services Corp. (formerly Input Capital Corp.) ("SSC" or the "Company) (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF), a leading provider of physical and cyber security services, is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders.

In recent weeks, SRG Security Resource Group Inc. (SRG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SSC, has won several new significant multi-year cyber security contracts serving multiple industry sectors in several provinces. Among the more significant contracts are the following:

A multi-million dollar five -year cyber security contract with a major Canadian utility provider to provide a full suite of cyber security services, including vulnerability and risk analysis, penetration testing, threat response and mitigation, and 24/7 Managed Security Services (MSS), which includes continuous threat monitoring of all devices across the entire organization;

-year cyber security contract with a major Canadian utility provider to provide a full suite of cyber security services, including vulnerability and risk analysis, penetration testing, threat response and mitigation, and 24/7 Managed Security Services (MSS), which includes continuous threat monitoring of all devices across the entire organization; A MSS contract to provide 24/7 cyber monitoring to a large Treasury Board Crown Corporation in western Canada ; and

; and A multi-year MSS contract to provide 24/7 cyber monitoring to a large healthcare provider in Ontario .

In addition, SRG has recently signed a three-year renewal with an existing client for physical security services worth almost $2,000,000. The client is a national logistics company.

"We are starting to see results from our acquisition of SRG earlier this year," said Doug Emsley, Chairman, President & CEO of SSC. "These are early days and we are already seeing solid growth in both our cyber and physical security divisions, winning new contracts, and expanding our teams to deliver these services. We are proud to provide reliable, high-quality security services to our clients, which are some of the largest enterprises, organizations and governments across Canada. We have many active new business initiatives underway and we look forward to having more to say about those in the days ahead."

