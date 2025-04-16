SSC Security Services Corp. Announces New Long Term Service Contract with the Largest Airline Company in Canada

REGINA, SK, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - SSC Security Services Corp. ("SSC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF) is pleased to announce that it has secured a long-term contract with the largest airline company in Canada, effective May 1st, 2025. Through this partnership, SSC and its subsidiary, Logixx Security Inc. ("Logixx"), will serve as the national provider of security services for all commercial and cargo screening locations, as well as the catering partner facilities across the country for this company. Additionally, SSC will extend its security services to other areas, including all hangars, through Logixx and other special requests when required.

"This long-term collaboration marks a significant milestone for our company as we continue to expand our footprint in the aviation sector. It underscores our ability to attract and grow with prominent national accounts. While we already provide essential security services within the Canadian aviation industry, this partnership is a strong recognition of our capabilities and expertise in this field," said Chairman and CEO Doug Emsley.

ABOUT SSC

SSC Security Services Corp. is a national provider of cyber, physical and electronic security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. For more information, please visit www.securityservicescorp.ca.

For further information, please contact: Doug Emsley, President & CEO, (306) 347-1024, [email protected]; Brett Leonard, Chief Financial Officer, (306) 347-1242, [email protected]