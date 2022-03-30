SSC Security Services Corp. to Acquire Logixx Security Inc. in All-Cash Deal to Become the Largest Publicly-Traded Security Company In Canada

REGINA, SK, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - SSC Security Services Corp. ("SSC") (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement ("Share Purchase Agreement") to acquire Logixx Security Inc. ("Logixx"), a Toronto-based provider of premium security protection for leading enterprise and commercial clients across Canada, from its corporate owner, Avante Logixx Inc. ("Avante") (TSXV: XX) (OTC: ALXXF).

The arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement") between SSC and Avante previously announced on February 9, 2022 has been terminated by mutual agreement (the "Termination Agreement") of both parties in order to enter into the Share Purchase Agreement. In lieu of the expense reimbursement fee payable to SSC on termination of the Arrangement, the parties have agreed to apply an amount equal to $750,000 (the "Arrangement Expense Reimbursement") to payment of the purchase price under the Share Purchase Agreement.

Pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, SSC has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Logixx ("Logixx Shares") by way of a share purchase agreement ("Transaction"). Under the terms of the Transaction, SSC will pay Avante $23.95 million in cash for the Logixx Shares, less the Arrangment Expense Reimbursement, and subject to standard working capital, debt and other closing adjustments standard for transactions of this nature. On closing, SSC will take ownership of Logixx on a debt-free basis and with $7.5 million of net working capital. Completion of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Avante and SSC have provided representations, warranties and indemnities customary for a transaction of this nature, as well as customary interim period covenants regarding the operation of the Logixx businesses in the ordinary course. The parties have also made customary non-competition and non-soliciation arrangements.

Copies of the Termination Agreement and the Share Purchase Agreement will be filed with the securities regulators and available on the SEDAR profile of Avante at www.sedar.com.

On closing of the Transaction, SSC will be the largest publicly-traded security company in Canada, be debt-free, and have approximately 2,100 employees from coast to coast. As a result of the transaction, SSC will approximately quadruple its pro forma annual revenue and Adjusted EBITDA*. The Transaction is expected to close within the next 60 days and will be funded by SSC with cash on hand and without any dilution to SSC shareholders.

SSC plans to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.03 per SSC Share (which equates to $0.12 annualized). On a pro forma basis, SSC's dividend payout ratio as a percentage of estimated annual Adjusted EBITDA* will improve from approximately 80% to under 35%.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER COMMENTS ON THE TRANSACTION

Doug Emsley, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of SSC, commented: "We believe this is a better deal for SSC and its shareholders than the one we announced on February 9. It allows us to acquire the part of Avante's business that is the most similar to our existing business, do it at a lower EV/EBITDA multiple than we would have had to pay for all of Avante's business, do it with cash on hand and no dilution to shareholders, and end up with a debt-free well-funded national physical and cyber security company."

HIGHLIGHTS & KEY BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTION

By approximately quadrupling SSC's pro forma annual revenue and adjusted EBITDA*, the Transaction creates the largest publicly-traded security company in Canada

Brings together two highly-experienced and complementary management teams with minimal geographic overlap to leverage SSC's large, liquid balance sheet and Logixx's well-established revenue and EBITDA profile

On closing, the combined company will be an extremely well-capitalized and profitable, physical and cyber security company with critical mass and over 2,100 employees across Canada

Together, the companies will serve some of the largest corporate and public sector enterprises in Canada , and it is expected that the combination will enable significant growth and cross-selling opportunities for both SSC's cyber security platform, which is housed in SRG Security Resource Group Inc. (acquired by SSC in 2021), as well as for Logixx's tech-enabled monitoring and security platforms

Cost synergies are expected to be realized by eliminating duplicate overhead costs

The board of directors of SSC unanimously approved the Transaction

McKercher LLP acted as legal advisor to SSC.

ABOUT SSC

SSC Security Services Corp. (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF) is a leading provider of physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. For more information, please visit www.securityservicescorp.ca.

