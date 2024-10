SSC Security Services Corp. Completes Amalgamation of its Wholly Owned Subsidiaries

REGINA, SK, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - SSC Security Services Corp. ("SSC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF) is pleased to announce that effective October 1, 2024, it has completed a horizontal short-form amalgamation of its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Logixx Security Inc. and SRG Security Resource Group Inc. pursuant to the Canada Business Corporations Act. Pursuant to the amalgamation, the resulting amalgamated company has adopted the name "Logixx Security Inc." SSC undertook the amalgamation to simplify the corporate structure of SSC and to reduce administrative costs. The amalgamation will not have any significant effect on the business and operations of SCC or its subsidiaries.

"We are excited to announce the amalgamation of Logixx and SRG," said Chairman and CEO Doug Emsley. "This amalgamation will streamline our activities under a single corporate entity and help to reduce corporate and operational expenses as we move forward."

ABOUT SSC

SSC Security Services Corp. is a national provider of cyber, physical and electronic security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. For more information, please visit www.securityservicescorp.ca.

For further information, please contact: Doug Emsley, President & CEO, (306) 347-1024, [email protected]; Brett Leonard, Chief Financial Officer, 306) 347-1242, [email protected]