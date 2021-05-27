SRT Open Source Celebrates Four Years of Industry Adoption for Low Latency Video Transport; SRT Alliance Welcomes 500th Member, Lumen Technologies

SRT, originally developed and open sourced by Haivision, has become one of the most relied upon video protocols throughout the broadcast and streaming industries

MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced that the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol has garnered the support of over 500 solution and service providers within the first four years of its open-source availability.

Haivision originally developed SRT in 2013 to enable low latency video connectivity over the public internet between its products, specifically the Makito low latency series of video encoders and decoders. Haven proven the technology within its own products during the NAB conference in April 2017, Haivision made the SRT protocol and supporting technology stack open source and freely available to all market participants and formed the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. During the past four years, almost every major streaming service, cloud platform, and broadcast solution provider has supported and adopted SRT.

Lumen Technologies, a global CDN provider that delivers industry-leading Vyvx® managed fiber solutions for multi-point video distribution, is the latest organization to join the SRT Alliance, becoming the organization's 500th member.

"Whether over managed fiber or the public internet, Lumen has worked for three decades to make video transport as efficient as possible," said Rob Nance, senior director of CDN and Vyvx engineering, Lumen Technologies. "On the 30th anniversary of Vyvx, we are thrilled to contribute to the important work of the SRT Alliance and to support the open-source protocols that can help our customers transport media over diverse and less reliable networks."

"Encompass was a very early supporter of the SRT Alliance," said Scott Brown, CTO of Encompass Digital Media. "By level-setting the playing field for performance video transport over the internet, Haivision has enabled the ecosystem of companies in the IP video distribution space to focus on enhancements and new capabilities of their services and applications, accelerating adoption of cloud workflows and expanding the total addressable market for cloud services."

"As a user across multiple companies including Riot and Twitch, Haivision and the SRT technology have unleashed the possibilities of remote production," said Mitch Rosenthal, Director of Production Operations, Original Content at Twitch. "With SRT, Haivision has driven change within the industry that dramatically reduces our costs and stimulates our technical creativity in addressing the challenges of eSports."

"SRT is now in the industry's DNA," said Marc Cymontkowski, Haivision's VP of Cloud Development and the lead technologist behind SRT. "This is demonstrated by both the collaborative open source development and the adoption of the protocol in every corner of the industry."

SRT is used extensively for direct live video transport between locations over the public internet (replacing satellite or private networks) for live video contribution to production workflows, on-premise or in the cloud (as an alternative to RTMP), and live connectivity between cloud-based services.

About the SRT Alliance

Founded by Haivision, the SRT Alliance is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving SRT, an open-source video transport protocol and technology stack. Originally developed and pioneered by Haivision, SRT optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams and easy firewall traversal, bringing the best quality live video over the worst networks. Haivision was awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for developing the SRT protocol. For more information about the project and how to join the SRT Alliance, visit srtalliance.org.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

