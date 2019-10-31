Squatex's claim to the Government

BROSSARD, QC, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Squatex (CNSX: SQX) - The management of Squatex Energy and Ressources Inc. (Squatex), in conjunction with its partner Petrolympic Inc. (Petrolympic) announces that, through its attorneys, a lawsuit against the Quebec Government was filed in Superior Court, Quebec Judicial District.

Through this procedure, Squatex and its partner are asking the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources to return the annual fees it has collected without having the right to do so since 2011, in connection with the oil and gas exploration licences which they owned since September 1st, 2009. The licence period has been suspended since the Oil and Gas Limiting Act came into force on June 13, 2011, so that annual fees were not and still are not payable. As these continued to be collected by the Minister in order to maintain the licences in force, Squatex and its partner are now demanding the return of the sums paid, plus interest.

Squatex would also like to clarify to its shareholders, through this press release, that further legal proceedings could be considered against the Government in order to enforce its rights. Indeed, government and ministerial action in recent years has greatly harmed oil and gas exploration and development in Quebec by reducing the ability to finance itself in the markets. Squatex's management would like to reassure its shareholders that it is taking all necessary measures to maintain the company's operating capabilities.

About Squatex Energy and Ressources Inc.

Squatex Energy and Ressources Inc. (Squatex; CNSX: SQX) is a Quebec junior oil and gas exploration company founded by Jean-Claude Caron in 2001 with headquarters at 7055 Boul. Taschereau, Office 500, Brossard, Quebec J4Z 1A7. The main activity of the company is, as an operator, to carry out work and studies to assess the oil and gas potential of a territory of 656,093 hectares (ha) under exploration permit (70% Net). Squatex holds 224,933 hectares of exploration permits in the St. Lawrence Lowlands and 431,160 hectares of permits in the Lower St. Lawrence. Squatex also holds a net stake of 28% over 8000 ha under another farm agreement in the St. Lawrence Lowlands.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or Squatex's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could significantly alter their results, returns or what is expressed or suggested by Squatex's statements. Actual events or results may differ. Therefore, the decision to invest in securities and Squatex should not at any time be based on these statements. Squatex disclaims any intention and obligation to update its statements.

