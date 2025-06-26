BROSSARD, QC, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - (CNSX: SQX) - The management of Resources and Energy Squatex Inc. (Squatex) is pleased to announce the launch of its natural hydrogen exploration strategy, also known as white hydrogen. Our research will begin in Quebec, and we intend to expand our expertise elsewhere in Canada and in certain African countries, with which we are already in partnership agreement discussions.

Squatex intends to strategically position itself in geological areas that offer the greatest potential for the production of this carbon-free energy source. Our team will focus on the search for deep mafic and ultramafic rocks, which are potential sources of hydrogen in areas where they are covered by thick sedimentary layers that allow the accumulation of hydrogen in exploitable porous reservoirs.

In Quebec, an initial series of mining claims has been obtained for three separate blocks covering a total area of 6,185 hectares in southeastern Quebec. The three properties comprise 18 claims covering approximately 1,031 hectares (2,547 acres), 72 claims covering approximately 4,092 hectares (10,111 acres), and 19 claims covering approximately 1,062 hectares (2,624 acres).

We would like to remind investors that in Quebec, these claims constitute mining rights under current provincial legislation and do not include natural hydrogen exploration and production rights. Nevertheless, this strategy will allow us to conduct geological and geophysical surveys in the field, while providing insight into the potential mineral resources. If conditions permit, a geological field mission is planned for the coming months. The data collected will be used to help us identify the best locations for more extensive research.

Squatex's Vision

Jean-Claude Caron, President and CEO of Squatex, comments: We have been monitoring the development of natural hydrogen for several years and believe the time has come for Squatex to diversify its activities." Geological hydrogen is a natural fit with our experience of over 20 years of work and our previous exploration successes. We are also targeting other raw materials such as rare earths, thorium, chromium, and titanium in two of the properties, as well as zinc and cobalt in the third. We want to position ourselves to be a leader in these areas of research.

About Squatex Resources & Energy Inc.

Squatex Resources & Energy Inc. (CNSX:SQX) is a Quebec-based exploration company specializing in carbon-neutral drilling for critical minerals and clean energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Its head office is located at 7055 Taschereau Blvd., Suite 500, Brossard, Quebec, J4Z 1A7.

