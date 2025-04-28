SquaredFinancial increases its leverage offering to up to 1:2000, empowering traders with greater flexibility

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- SquaredFinancial, a global leader in fintech and trading solutions, is proud to announce a major update to its trading conditions: the maximum leverage offered on major Forex pairs, gold, and silver has been doubled, reaching up to 1:2000.

This significant increase empowers traders to open larger positions with a smaller capital, offering more flexibility and the potential to seize greater opportunities, especially in today's volatile markets.

SquaredFinancial increases its leverage offering to up to 1:2000

Always responsive to the evolving needs of today's traders, SquaredFinancial continues to enhance its offering to ensure clients have the tools and support they need to trade on their own terms, keeping them aware of the risks that trading entails. Whether capitalizing on Forex volatility or navigating precious metals, traders can now do so with amplified power.

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims to become a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade a wide range of instruments from different asset classes. SquaredFinancial has launched its proprietary mobile trading app and its innovative fixed-time deposit account.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674576/SquaredFinancial.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2466085/SquaredFinancial_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SquaredFinancial

Gretta Khoury, [email protected], +357 22 090227