VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- SquaredFinancial, a global leader in fintech and trading solutions, is proud to announce another year of record-breaking performance, marked by significant profit growth, rapid client growth, and top-tier leadership hires.

Although 2024 was a challenging year for global markets, SquaredFinancial capitalized on opportunities to support traders and investors worldwide. The company recorded a 66.46% increase in PnL and a 45.65% surge in new accounts, underscoring its position as a reliable financial partner.

SquaredFinancial leads the way with outstanding growth, market expansion, and top industry talent in 2024

As part of its commitment to excellence and innovation, SquaredFinancial continued to welcome top industry executives and financial experts. These strategic hires bring unmatched know-how, rooting the company's position in the fintech fabric.

"Attracting the best talent in the industry stands at the core of our strategy", said Philippe Ghanem, Founder and CEO of SquaredFinancial. "By bringing in high-calibre professionals, we continue to elevate our capabilities, ensuring our clients receive the most innovative and steadfast financial solutions."

SquaredFinancial owes its success to its dedication to cutting-edge technology and delivering to its clients a seamless trading experience. Over the past year, the company has introduced enhanced trading conditions with more competitive pricing and increased leverage, giving traders greater flexibility to seize market opportunities. Additionally, it upgraded its proprietary mobile app, "SquaredFinancial", with a focus on user experience, cross-channel integration, and major system enhancements. It also expanded its product offerings with advanced solutions, catering to both retail and institutional investors.

Looking ahead to 2025, SquaredFinancial envisions strategic plans to tailor new financial products that cater for traders' evolving needs. It aims to expand its presences globally, conquering new markets, and further develop AI-driven trading tools to enhance clients' efficiency.

About SquaredFinancial

SquaredFinancial is a well-capitalized FinTech firm founded in 2005. It aims to become a one-stop shop that meets investors' financial needs. With around two decades of experience in financial technology and trading, it offers global solutions to traders of different generations and backgrounds, who are looking for an intuitive and sophisticated investment gateway. It is led by market experts and leadership veterans who share a passion for trading and a vision to reshape the industry landscape. As a regulated firm, it provides investors with an online platform backed by cutting-edge technology that offers the opportunity to trade a wide range of instruments from different asset classes. SquaredFinancial has recently launched its proprietary mobile trading app and its innovative fixed-time deposit account.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628314/SquaredFinancial.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2466085/5186653/SquaredFinancial_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SquaredFinancial

Gretta Khoury, [email protected], +357 22 090227