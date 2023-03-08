Spring ice and water can be dangerous

Stay clear, stay safe this March Break

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) reminds you to stay away from hydroelectric facilities while you're enjoying March Break.

No matter the time of year, areas surrounding OPG's hydroelectric facilities are not safe for recreational use. This is especially so in spring as melting caused by warmer weather and seasonal rain can result in higher-than-usual fast-moving water. Remaining ice may appear safe but changing temperatures can weaken it in unpredictable ways. Extremely cold water temperatures at this time of year add to the danger.

Des Joachims Generating Station (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

Please stay away from water above and below hydro facilities and obey all warning signs and barriers.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety

Quick facts

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves and first responders at risk.

OPG works with Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings and police could lay charges.

Quote

"March Break is a great time to get out and have some outdoor fun, but spring ice and water can pose some unique dangers," said Paul Seguin, OPG Senior Vice President, Renewable Generation. "Please ensure you keep family members – including pets – safe by following posted signs and heeding barriers around OPG's hydroelectric facilities."

About OPG

As one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are leading the development of new clean technologies, refurbishment of existing assets, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demand of a clean economy for decades to come. Learn more about how the company is advancing these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG's Climate Change Plan, Reconciliation Action Plan, and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy.

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008, Follow us @opg