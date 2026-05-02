MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The urban agglomeration of Montréal is announcing that Chemin de l'Anse-à-l'Orme, in Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, will reopen to vehicular traffic as of 6:30 p.m. today.

Please note that the Île Mercier bridge, in L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève borough, has also reopened to traffic at noon, today.

Lower water levels allowed for these two roadways to reopen, as they were deemed safe for traffic. Should levels rise again, the public protection and business continuity organization of the urban agglomeration of Montréal (Organisation de sécurité civile et de continuité des affaires de l'agglomération de Montréal - OSCCAAM) will reinstate closures.

For safety reasons, Chemin de l'Anse-à-l'Orme was closed to vehicular traffic starting on April 19, between Chemin de Senneville and Rue Timberlea-Trail. The Île Mercier bridge closed on April 20.

To help residents plan their travels, the emergency coordination centre (Centre de coordination des mesures d'urgence) has posted a map of road conditions.

Crews remain mobilized

The special response plan – spring floods (Plan particulier d'intervention – inondations printanières de l'OSCCAAM) is still in effect.

Several areas are still at risk of flooding, which is why dikes and other protection measures must remain in place. Crews continue to actively oversee mitigation and protection measures.

Montréal recommends that residents avoid all non-essential travels in areas that are flooded or at risk of flooding. Residents of these areas are also required to continue to protect their homes with sandbags, even though dikes have been erected in their area.

Stay informed

Residents of flood-risk areas can follow the latest developments pertaining to their area at Montreal.ca, as well as on the Web site of their borough or municipality. We also recommend that borough residents sign up for Notices and Alerts to receive important updates regarding their area by email or text message.

Residents are reminded that sandbag distribution is a local initiative managed by boroughs or municipalities. To request sandbags, residents must contact their borough or related municipality directly. For additional information, they may also dial 311.

The urban agglomeration of Montréal is appealing to its residents to show solidarity to one another, namely by assisting senior citizens and vulnerable residents with building dikes on their property.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

Source and information: Service des communications et des affaires publiques, Ville de Montréal, [email protected]