MONTRÉAL, April 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Rising water flows over the past few days have caused the levels of the Ottawa River (Rivière des Outaouais) to rise. Therefore, the public protection and business continuity organization of the urban agglomeration of Montréal (Organisation de sécurité civile et de continuité des affaires de l'agglomération de Montréal - OSCCAAM) is still in intervention mode as part of its special response plan for spring flooding (Plan particulier d'intervention - inondations printanières).

Montréal boroughs and related municipalities at risk of flooding have already installed dikes and taken temporary protection measures. They have also distributed sandbags to residents who may be impacted by the spring freshet. At this time, the situation remains under control, and the urban agglomeration of Montréal has the necessary resources to meet current needs.

For the safety of the population, Chemin de l'Anse-à-l'Orme will be closed between Chemin de Senneville and Rue Timberlea-Trail, as of 5 p.m. tonight. It will remain closed for as long as it is necessary, as the situation evolves.

The emergency coordination centre (Centre de coordination des mesures d'urgence) has posted a map showing road conditions to help Montrealers plan their travels. For safety reasons, the OSCCAAM recommends avoiding the areas affected by closures.

For updates regarding the status of the situation and for more information, go to montreal.ca.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

Source and information: Direction des affaires publiques et du protocole, Ville de Montréal, [email protected]