Montréal will be carrying out its annual warning siren test on May 6, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

MONTRÉAL, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Montréal, in collaboration with industrial facilities equipped with a warning siren system, will coordinate siren tests to be carried out on Wednesday, May 6, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

This drills aim to raise awareness among residents of the areas near these establishments regarding how to stay safe in case of an incident involving the release of a toxic substance. Tests also aim to ensure that all equipment is in good working order and that emergency responders are adequately prepared in case of an industrial incident.

As part of this siren test, participating industrial facilities will sound their warning sirens one by one, according to a predefined schedule. These sirens emit a rising and falling sound lasting 3 minutes and will be audible across the potentially impacted area. In case of an actual or imminent incident, warning sirens would be followed by messages broadcast on various communication platforms, which could namely include social media, the city's "Notices and Alerts" system, the civil protection department's automated call system, the "Québec En Alerte" messaging system, as well as press releases.

On May 6, it will only be a drill. There is no danger to your family, or safety risk of any kind. Please take this opportunity to find out what you should do.

When the sirens sound, take shelter!

Warning sirens aim to alert people who are outdoors to seek shelter indoors immediately by entering the nearest building. Compliance with these instructions will contribute to everyone's safety and help emergency workers with their response:

Enter the nearest building quickly

Shut all doors, windows and ventilation systems

Leave children in daycare or at school to avoid exposing them to toxic emanations

Avoid making phone calls, except to report an emergency by dialing 911

Follow instructions from authorities

Schools and daycare centres

Operators of potentially exposed schools and daycare centres in Montréal are aware of this type of risk and of the safety instructions to follow in case of a toxic release. They are therefore able to take care of children in the event of an industrial accident.

Find out more

The "Notices and Alerts" service sends alerts in emergency situations. Residents may subscribe.

To find out which industrial facilities will participate in the drills, for siren test schedules and for information about risks and safety measures in case of a toxic release, go to: Release of toxic substances: What to do.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

Information: Division des affaires publiques et des mesures d'urgence, Ville de Montréal, [email protected]