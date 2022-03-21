With virtually all (94%) Canadians who engage in spring cleaning saying they feel a strong sense of accomplishment after the annual endeavour has been completed and nearly 9 in 10 (89%) feeling it's important to spring clean each year, finding the time to do so concerns 39% of those surveyed as does having the right household cleaning tools at-hand to get the to-do list done (38%).

"Spring cleaning is traditionally a time when Canadians tackle the larger tasks around the house that we don't typically get to on a regular basis – it's that quintessential fresh start so many of us are yearning for right now," says Greg Allen, Libman's Canadian Director of Sales. "Interestingly enough, in this survey we found that spring cleaning conjures up the full gamut of emotions – both positive (69%) and negative (50%), for those who engage in it."

Most notably, nearly two in five (37%) indicate that spring cleaning makes them feel comfortable, three in ten (29%) feel confident, one in four (25%) feel inspired and one in five (21%) are eager to begin. Conversely, one quarter admit that spring cleaning overwhelms them, two in ten (20%) are stressed by the mere thought of it and seventeen percent (17%) are anxious.

"Clearly, emotions run high on the topic," remarks Allen. "But what we continue to recognize is that having the right household cleaning tools is a significant helping hand in not only getting started but, also, to completing spring cleaning efficiently, effectively and confidently so that enthusiastic and reluctant spring cleaners alike can relax and enjoy the place they call home sooner and with greater comfort and ease."

Other survey highlights include:

Clean home = clear mind: 92% of those surveyed claim to feel more relaxed when they have a clean home. 90% believe having a clean home is important for mental health with their physical health (89%) right behind.

Clean home = clear mind: 92% of those surveyed claim to feel more relaxed when they have a clean home. 90% believe having a clean home is important for mental health with their physical health (89%) right behind.

Windows are a pain point: When asked which spring cleaning task they would offload to someone else if they could, the highest proportion by far (27%) cites washing windows inside and out followed by thoroughly cleaning the bathroom – including scrubbing grout and tiles (15%) – and scrubbing large kitchen appliances inside and out (13%). Washing windows inside and out also ranks as the most challenging spring cleaning task (46% rank 1/2/3 out of 10) with scrubbing large kitchen appliances inside and out (44%) and thoroughly cleaning the bathroom – including scrubbing grout and tiles (42%) – not far behind.

Bathrooms reign supreme: Cleaning the bathroom - including scrubbing grout and tiles - ranks as the highest spring cleaning priority (48% 1/2/3 out of 10) followed by decluttering (40%), sweeping all floors (36%), scrubbing large kitchen appliances inside and out (32%), mopping floors (31%) and washing windows inside and out (30%).

Wipe out: Spring cleaning tasks such as dusting and polishing furniture ranks lowest on the list of spring cleaning priorities (15%) followed by dusting ceiling fans, light fixtures and high surfaces (21%), wiping down baseboards, walls, windowsills, doors and door handles (23%) and emptying and washing kitchen cupboards and drawers inside and out (24%).

Women are more likely than men to view most spring cleaning tasks as being important them. As well, women are more likely than men to express concerns about finding time to do a proper spring cleaning of their home. Men are more likely than women to view sweeping and mopping floors as representing a great challenge but are less likely to feel this way about wiping down baseboards, walls, windowsills, doors and door handles. Sustainable solutions: 42% think using washable/reusable household cleaning tools is important, with 37% expressing concern about the environmental impact of single-use household cleaning tools and 33% saying it is important to pay more for household cleaning tools that are reusable, washable and environmentally minded.

With washing windows, cleaning bathrooms, scrubbing major appliances and mopping floors seemingly on everyone's spring cleaning to-do list from coast-to-coast this year, Libman's essentials include:

New! Telescopic Window Washer (launching April 2022)

Extending eight feet with its telescopic handle, the flexible rubber blade wipes streak-free while the pro-strength scrub net over the sponge loosens dirt and film from windows.

3.5 Gallon Utility Bucket

The go-to 3½ gallon bucket for heavy duty spring cleaning jobs with convenient dual-pour spouts to easily remove water is designed with an ergonomic handle for optimal comfort. Pairs well with the Telescopic Window Washer.

Cleaning Caddy

A convenient cleaning caddy with compartments for cleaning solutions and tools including machine washable Microfibre Sponge Cloths, ergonomic Small Scrub Brush made from recycled plastic and water bottles, Tub & Tile Scrub and refills and Toilet Brush. Crack-proof with its one piece mold, pour spouts at one end create a multi-purpose mini bucket.

Baked On & Tough Job Sponges

Heavy-duty cleaning jobs such as scrubbing down crusty refrigerator walls, shelves and drawers were made for this dishwasher-safe trio of hard-working sponges thanks to their deep grooves to remove debris and wavy shape that ensures a secure grip.

Freedom Spray Mop

Designed to lift and lock dirt away, it's free from wasteful disposable cleaning pads, expensive batteries and special cleansers. The reusable microfibre pad is machine-washable and the refillable tank works with whatever cleaning solution is desired. Recycled steel used to create the mop handle.

Tornado Mop

A 50% larger mop head features more floor coverage than others in its class to clean more completely in less time. Three tangle-resistant green bands fight odor-causing bacteria and the integrated Grip N' Click ratchet wringer twists easily to wring out dirty water. The mop head is machine-washable and reusable. Recycled steel used to create the mop handle.

Microfibre Dust Mop

Ideal for picking up dust, debris, allergens, pet hair and more thanks to hundreds of microfibre fingers, the convenient comb brushes off debris right into the garbage. The machine-washable cleaning pad can be used again and again; no single-use cleaning pads here. Recycled steel used to create the mop handle.

Extra Large Precision Angle Broom and Dustpan

The extra-wide broom head and environmentally-friendly bristles made from recycled water bottles remove over 99% of dust, dirt, and hair in one sweep, and are precisely flagged to better collect fine dirt and dust. The dustpan features a molded lip to seal against floors to make sure the dirt winds up in the dustpan (and not under it) and conveniently clips to the broom handle. Recycled steel used to create the broom handle.

About Libman

Libman is a 126-year-old family-owned business which manufactures a wide variety of household cleaning tools with a focus on quality, product innovation, ergonomics and sustainability. William Libman started The Libman Company in 1896 with one mission; to make the finest, most durable wire-wound corn brooms. William's sons, grandsons and great grandchildren have since expanded that mission to include the finest mops, brooms, brushes and household cleaning tools. Today, Libman's one million square foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and corporate office is located amongst corn fields in Arcola, Illinois. Libman household cleaning tools including mops, brooms, buckets, window washers, brushes, scrubbers, sponges, toilet brushes, plungers and more are available at Canadian Tire, Home Depot and Costco (select skus). For more information, visit ca.libman.com or libmanca on Instagram.

About this study

This survey was conducted in Canada by Ipsos between March 2 and 4, 2022 among 1,001 Canadian aged 18+ on behalf of Libman. Weighting was then employed to balance demographics to ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the adult population according to Census data and to provide results intended to approximate the sample universe. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ±3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians aged 18+ been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.

