TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - This month marks the two-year anniversary of Audiobooks in Premium, and Spotify is sharing new data that highlights how the format is resonating with listeners around the world, including right here in Canada.

In just two years, Spotify introduced millions of new listeners to the format and reimagined how people discover and enjoy audiobooks. Around the world, Spotify is helping publishers reach new audiences and build sustainable growth for the global audiobook ecosystem. Within two years, Spotify's Audiobooks catalogue has tripled to over 500,000 titles across English-speaking markets including Canada.

In Canada specifically, Spotify is seeing strong momentum when looking at consumption across both English and French language titles:

Listening hours are up 44% YoY , among the strongest increases globally;

Listener numbers are up 41% YoY , confirming Canada as one of Spotify's fastest-growing audiobook markets;

Half of audiobook listeners are aged 13–34, highlighting how Spotify is introducing the format to a younger, highly engaged audience.

Canada was also the first dual-language market for Spotify Audiobooks, and the success since then is powerfully reflected in the vibrant demand for Francophone stories and authors. Since launch, there's been:

An explosive 121% year-over-year growth in listening hours for Francophone titles in Canada, signaling a massive surge in engagement. In fact, as of July 2025, 7 of the top 10 most listened to Francophone audiobooks in Canada since we launched Audiobooks in Premium are all from Quebec, including from authors like Patrick Senécal, Eric Thibault, Félix Séguin, Annie Laurin, Michèle Ouellette and more.



An 84% increase in Canadian listeners tuning into French-language audiobooks, showing Spotify is successfully connecting new audiences with this content.

An 84% increase in Canadian listeners tuning into French-language audiobooks, showing Spotify is successfully connecting new audiences with this content. To meet this demand, Spotify has grown the catalogue of Francophone titles offered in Canada by 73% in just the last year.

Crucially, 42% of those listening to Francophone audiobooks in Canada are under 35, proving that Spotify is helping to foster a new generation of fans for Francophone literature.

This organic growth demonstrates that direct investment and platform innovation are already working. With the recent addition of Scholastic Canada and partnerships under discussion with francophone publishers, Quebec and Canadian authors are reaching new audiences both domestically and abroad. Spotify believes the best way to support culture is through investment and discovery, not rigid quotas, and these results prove our model is working.

