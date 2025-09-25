TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Québec artists are establishing a vibrant new chapter for themselves, connecting a surge in local fandom with a new global spotlight. Following the season finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty, streams of Cœur de Pirate's "Corbeau" surged nearly 290x worldwide on Spotify, while Patrick Watson's "Je te laisserai des mots" which also featured saw a 57% spike globally.

This comes off the back of French-language music seeing a 15% increase year on year on Spotify in the past year, and in that same time Patrick Watson having the first Francophone track to enter Spotify's illustrious Billions Club.

These breakout moments underscore the power of streaming in driving discovery and helping artists to reach new fans, and highlight how Québec's artists are increasingly resonating far beyond the borders of the province and the country.

And Québec's moment is both global and local. New Spotify data interrogates how Québec listeners' habits and behaviours are shaping Canada's audio landscape - demonstrating the province's role as both a cultural hub for French-language voices and a launchpad for global discovery.

"Québec and global Francophone listeners bring incredible energy and curiosity to Spotify. Their fandom reflects not just loyalty to Francophone voices, but also an openness to discovery that travels far beyond borders," said Elizabeth Phipps, Artist and Label Partnerships Lead, Spotify Canada. "This is why cultural moments—from sync placements to national holidays—have such a powerful impact both at home and abroad."

Québecers are Shaping a Distinct National Listening Identity on Spotify

Québec audiences are strongly leaning into French-language content on Spotify:

16% growth in Francophone music streams in Québec in the past year - surpassing the 15% growth that Francophone music has seen globally;

in Québec in the past year - surpassing the 15% growth that Francophone music has seen globally; Over 49,000% increase in monthly streams of French-Canadian content in Canada , as well as over 4,500% increase of streams of French-Canadian content worldwide;

, as well as over 77% growth in audiobook listening in between July 2024- July 2025 , with Patrick Senécal titles Aliss and Hell.com ranking as the most popular French-language audiobooks nationwide.

Podcasts are thriving too: Comedy, Health & Fitness, and Society & Culture genres are the most streamed in Québec, showing both appetite for entertainment and curiosity for learning.

Local Passion is Fuelling Québec Music Culture

Montrealers have emerged as the biggest fans of Québec's Francophone music scene, leading the province with 266 million local streams of Francophone music, followed by fans in Québec City (28 million streams) and Laval (13 million streams).

Streaming is also channeling Québec's unique cultural moments: for this year's Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, streams of Francophone artists surged by 116% across the province.

Québec Talent is Succeeding on the Global Stage

Beloved Québecois artists continue to define and export the province's cultural identity. Patrick Watson, Céline Dion, Cœur de Pirate, Garou and Enima have emerged as the top-streamed French-Canadian artists of the last decade.

At the same time, Québec's new generation of musicians, podcasters, and authors are finding fans both at home and abroad.

And Québec Fans Are Driving Homegrown Acts to Succeed

As highlighted at Spotify Sessions 2025, fandom—not just following—defines how listeners engage today. Québec's audiences are active participants in shaping their province's distinct music culture:

On average, Spotify users spend two hours per day on the platform , with 76% saying it makes daily moments more enjoyable.

, with 68% of users agree their time on Spotify feels more positive than on social media.

This fandom is what allows Québec moments—from The Summer I Turned Pretty sync spikes to Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day surges—to ripple across Canada and into global markets.

