Spotify puts listeners in control and champions consumer choice at Elevate Festival in Toronto

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Spotify, the Swedish audio platform, has showcased how it is putting listeners in control and championing consumer choice at this year's Elevate Festival. David Nyhan, Spotify's Product Director for Personalization, used the moment to demonstrate how the company is using innovative tools to make every listening experience uniquely personal -- while keeping choice and creativity in the hands of consumers.

Speaking on stage at Elevate, Nyhan shared how Spotify is helping people across Canada and Québec discover the right song, podcast, or story for the right moments -- and how new features like DJ and more recent innovations are giving listeners more ways to shape their own audio journeys.

"At Spotify, we believe personalization should feel natural and empowering," said Nyhan. "We're giving people the ability to steer their own listening experiences -- whether that's asking Spotify to set the mood for a morning run or discovering a new artist from Montréal you'll fall in love with."

Giving Listeners More Control, One Moment at a Time

From DJ , a personalized experience which adapts to each user and their music tastes and preferences, to AI Playlist , offering listeners the ability to turn their most creative ideas into playlists, Spotify's latest experiences make it easier than ever for listeners to choose what audio feels right for them. This comes on top of new controls such as Exclude from Taste Profile , to keep your personalized recommendations stay true to their musical preferences or the ability to Hide and Snooze tracks that they might need a break from

DJ, now available in over 60 markets, brings a familiar, friendly voice that introduces songs and artists -- like having a radio host who knows your taste. Since May, it's now even possible for DJ to take requests in real time, helping listeners curate the perfect vibe for any moment.

Most recently, Spotify also introduced the ability to get personalized recommendations in ChatGPT , expanding Spotify's reach across more devices and giving listeners the ability to find songs, artists or playlists through simple, conversational requests -- for example, "Play something relaxing for my Sunday brunch" or "Find me new Québécois pop artists.

A Human Touch Behind Every Playlist

User discovery is guided by people -- from music and culture experts to sound editors and storytellers -- who shape each experience to ensure it's human, diverse, and inclusive.

"We see technology as a creative partner, not a replacement," Nyhan explained. "Behind every new feature, there's a team of people who love music and culture as much as our listeners do."

That combination of creativity and curation means Spotify continues to be a trusted destination for listeners looking for something new -- and for artists hoping to be heard by the right audience.

Personalization That Protects Choice

At the heart of Spotify's innovation is respect for consumer choice. Canadians can listen their way -- discovering new voices, genres, and stories while still staying in control of what they hear. Whether it's a daily mix that fits your commute, or an audiobook that matches your mood, Spotify is designed to learn from you, not lead you.

"Our goal is to make every moment of listening more personal, without taking away the joy of choice," said Nyhan. "It's all about building connections."

About Spotify in Canada

Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming platform, with over 696 million listeners across 184 markets -- and a thriving community of Canadian and Québécois artists who share their voices with the world. The world's third largest export market for music, royalties generated by Canadian artists on Spotify in 2024 reached over $460M CAD, nearly double since 2019.

With more than 100 million songs, 7 million podcasts, and 350,000 audiobooks, Spotify continues to shape the future of listening -- one personal moment at a time.

