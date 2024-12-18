Sportzino.com Celebrates 1 Sensational Year of Success

The company is launching a month of player-centric events, new releases, and generous promotions to commemorate one year at the top of its game

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Sportzino.com , a premier online social casino and social sportsbook with sweepstakes elements, is celebrating its first anniversary. Since its launch in December 2023, Sportzino has been a one-stop destination for endless social gaming entertainment.

Sportzino.com commemorates its first birthday with a month-long December campaign, paying homage to its substantial communtiy of loyal players. With over a thousand free-to-play titles and hundreds of world-significant sporting events available for predictions, Sportzino.com is celebrating one year at the top of its game.

In addition to having one of the largest game selections of over 1100 free-to-play titles in its social casino, Sportzino offers a social sportsbook with 40+ sports, thousands of events across major global leagues like NBA, NFL, UEFA Champions League, La Liga, all Grand Slams, Formula one, Cricket and so much more. For players who look for a more fast-paced gaming style, Sportzino's eSports with free streaming allows users to play, watch, and make predictions all in one easy interface on popular titles like Counter-Strike, Valorant, Dota2, League of Legends and other notorious game series. When taking a break from their favorite slots or during the halftime break of a sports game, players can enjoy virtual sports across a variety of games, including MLB, NBA, Tennis, Cricket, Horse Racing, Dog Racing, and more. With top-tier graphics, live odds, and immediate results, the experience is both exciting and immersive.

Sportzino.com was founded under Blazesoft's group of companies, coming out as the industry's first social casino and sportsbook-in-one. In one short year, the company has forged partnerships with over 30 gaming providers, some of which are the biggest names in the business, including Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, Playson, 3Oaks, RubyPlay, and many more. With daily contests and events, a customized VIP program, fast redeems, and round-the-clock customer support, Sportzino has been the preferred choice for players with both sports and social gaming needs.

As a way to reward its loyal players for its first birthday, Sportzino has launched a month-long December campaign of special events and promotions. With exclusive challenges, boosted prize pools, and new branded game releases provided by its valued partners, the social sportsbook and casino is really bringing on the gift-giving spirit.

"We are incredibly proud of the progress we've made in just one year," said Dmytro Uzundai, Sportzino Program Manager. "We've managed to establish and maintain the growth trend during the vitally important 1st year of operations. One thing is certain: Sportzino's success is thanks to the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our partners, and the trust placed in us. As we continue to evolve and strive for even greater achievements, the sky's the limit for this rising star."

As Sportzino looks forward with its 2025 goals, it steps into the shadows to reflect on the year past. Here is the 2024 Sportzino Wrapped:

1100 + free-to-play games / 10 genres

30+ partnerships with the best-in-class gaming providers

50+ events and promotions per month

Bingo launched with a dedicated branded room – a special gift from our partners.

Game playlists and featured categories of player's most preferred games

Full UI/UX redesign for ease of navigation, improved functionality, and attractive web graphics

VIP Rooms and Special perks

World-significant sporting events, and anything a sports fan can dream of.

Unique parlay boosts, same game parlays, player props, early cashout

Virtual Sports: NBA, MLB, Soccer, Greyhounds, Horse races and much more

eSports and in-play events with live streaming.

Since its beginning, Sportzino has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences, pioneering technological advancements, and fostering relationships with industry leaders. With the month-over-month growth speaking for itself, the Sportzino team promises more partnerships, more user experiences, and more groundbreaking features by its second anniversary.

About Blazesoft Group:

Blazesoft Group is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading online entertainment solutions provider, Blazesoft has earned a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins.com , ZulaCasino.com , Sportzino.com , YayCasino.us and Yaycasino.com, the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft.ca .

