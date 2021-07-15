MONTREAL, July 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Sportscene Group Inc. ("Sportscene" or "the Company") (TSXV: SPS.A) announced its financial results today for the third quarter ended May 30, 2021.

"Thanks to the diversification of our activities and the support of various government programs, we have been through the worst of the health crisis while maintaining our financial health," said Jean Bédard, President and CEO. "We continue to face various structural challenges, including workforce availability and supply chain issues, however we are emerging from this unprecedented situation with an enhanced off-premise dining offering, a well-established grocery store distribution network and an improved local supply strategy. We are also encouraged to see that our clientele is eager to return as we gradually reopen our dining rooms."

Financial performance for the third quarter ended May 30, 2021

Consolidated revenues stood at $13.8 million, a decrease of 17.1% from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown measures in place resulted in a more significant slowdown in the third quarter of 2021. The majority of the network's dining rooms were closed during the entire period, whereas in the third quarter of the previous year, the first health measures didn't take effect until March 13, 2020, nearly three weeks into the quarter. As a result, revenues from restaurant activities decreased by 34.5% to $4.7 million. Retail revenues decreased by 5.9% to $8.0 million, mainly due to supply chain issues. This decrease is also explained by the impact of expansion of the distribution network in 2020, which at that time generated strong orders from the new grocery store chains to establish their inventory. Revenues for the franchising segment increased by 110.8% to $0.8 million as a result of the gradual resumption of restaurant activities.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter was $2.1 million, an increase of 227.3% compared to a loss of $1.6 million. This growth in consolidated adjusted EBITDA(1) is explained by the support of various government assistance programs that were not yet in place in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 as well as the significant efforts made to reduce expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the restaurant segment improved by $2.8 million to $2.2 million, while adjusted EBITDA from retail activities remained consistent with the third quarter of the previous year at $1.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss from franchising activities improved by $0.9 million to a total loss of $1.2 million.

Sportscene ended the third quarter of fiscal 2021 with a net loss of $0.4 million or $0.05 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.1 million or $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year.

Financial performance for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year

Sportscene's year-to-date consolidated revenues decreased by 53.9% to $41.3 million compared to the first three quarters of last year. The COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health measures resulted in a significant slowdown in the restaurant, franchising and other activities segments, while retail revenues grew 24.7% to $23.6 million due to dedicated efforts in the second half of fiscal 2020 to grow the distribution network.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA(1) for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $4.8 million, a 35.0% reduction. The partial shutdown of operations in the restaurant, franchising and other activities segments since March 13, 2020, was mitigated by government support measures, cost reduction initiatives and retail sales growth.

As a result, Sportscene ended the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 with a net loss of $1.8 million or $0.21 per share (basic and diluted), compared to a net loss of $4.7 million or $0.54 per share (basic and diluted) for the same period last year.

Outlook

Reopening plan and gradual resumption of restaurant operations in all regions of Quebec

With the recent improvement in the public heath situation, the Quebec government has initiated the gradual easing of public health restrictions across the province. Under the gradual reopening plan, all dining rooms in the network were able to reopen as of May 28, 2021, with certain capacity restrictions in order to respect social distancing. Sportscene welcomes this development and is working hard to ensure the successful resumption of its restaurant operations while maintaining the customer and employee experience for which the banner is known.

To get back up to cruising speed and return to profitability, Sportscene's priorities will be to optimize its activities in this new operating context and continually improve its dining experience. In anticipation of the reopening, Sportscene has restarted several projects, including investing in staff training and recruitment. The Company has also invested in state-of-the-art technology to update its "Club Cage" mobile application and support the growth of its "La Cage at Home" off-site dining. In addition, the recent conclusion of a supply agreement with a Quebec-based supplier for its popular ribs sold in grocery stores will allow Sportscene to stand out even more in a market that remains highly competitive.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company. Statements based on management's current expectations involve known and unknown inherent risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with public health issues such as those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual results may differ from expectations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other changes except if required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Sportscene Group

Sportscene Group Inc. is a pioneer and leader in the ambiance restaurant niche in Quebec. Since 1984, it has been operating the La Cage – Brasserie Sportive ("La Cage") restaurant chain, differentiated by its sporting ambiance and food made from fresh, local products. With a strong brand image, La Cage is established throughout the province and has currently 38 locations. Sportscene continues to diversify its restaurant activities, notably through the operation of P.F. Chang's, an Asian cuisine restaurant and its catering business for special events, making the Company a key player in Quebec's restaurant industry. Besides its restaurant operations, Sportscene is active in the sale of La Cage and Moishes branded products in grocery stores, ready-to-eat meals and ready-to-cook boxes.

Non-IFRS measures

The following measures used by the Company are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"):

(1) "Consolidated adjusted EBITDA" corresponds to "earnings before financial expenses, amortization, net loss (income) of joint ventures and income taxes", from which other (gains) losses are excluded and to which the share of earnings before financial expenses, amortization and income tax of joint ventures is added. See "Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures", below.

Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures

(Unaudited, in thousands of $)







13 weeks ended 39 weeks ended

May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 May 30,

2021 May 24,

2020 Income (loss) before financial expenses, amortization, net income of joint ventures and income taxes 340 (6,631) 2,367 2,111 Other (gains) losses (71) 5,062 (483) 4,752 Government assistance deducted from amortization and financial expenses 1,777 - 2,764 - Income (loss) before financial expenses, amortization and income taxes of joint ventures 5 (42) 176 564 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 2,051 (1,611) 4,824 7,427

For more information on the operating results and financial position of Sportscene Group Inc., please see the interim management discussion and analysis and interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the 13- and 39-week periods ended May 30, 2021, available on SEDAR.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share and number of outstanding shares)











13-week periods ended 36-week periods ended

May 30, May 24, May 30, May 24,

2021 2020 2021 2020

$ $

$ Revenues 13,822 16,672 41,319 89,723 Cost of sales 8,182 9,623 24,875 36,441 Selling and administrative expenses, excluding amortization 5,371 8,618 14,560 46,419 Other (gains) losses (1) (71) 5,062 (483) 4,752 Earnings before financial expenses, amortization, net loss (income) of joint ventures and income tax 340 (6,631) 2,367 2,111









Amortization 670 2,392 3,623 7,237 Financial expenses 80 503 808 1,551 Net loss (income) of joint ventures 140 204 280 (206)

890 3,099 4,711 8,582









Loss before income tax (550) (9,730) (2,344) (6,471) Income tax recovery (109) (2,592) (553) (1,773) Net and comprehensive loss (441) (7,138) (1,791) (4,698)









Net and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:







The Company's shareholders (443) (7,082) (1,779) (4,638) Non-controlling interests 2 (56) (12) (60) Net and comprehensive loss (441) (7,138) (1,791) (4,698)









Loss per share (in dollars):







Basic (0.05) (0.83) (0.21) (0.54) Diluted (0.05) (0.83) (0.21) (0.54)









Weighted average number of outstanding Class A shares (in thousands):







Basic 8,568 8,548 8,557 8,548 Diluted 8,568 8,548 8,557 8,548

(1) Other (gains) losses include gains/losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment, loss on impairment of non-current assets, gains on business combinations and gain on disposal of investments in joint ventures. For further details, see Note 7 accompanying the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Sportscene Group Inc.

For further information: Source: Sportscene Group Inc. ; Contacts: Jean Bédard, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; Anne Dongois, Media Relations, 514-826-2050, [email protected]