MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Sportscene Group Inc. ("Sportscene" or "the Company"); (TSXV: SPS.A) announced its financial results today for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 29, 2021.

"We ended our financial year in a good position due to the receipt of various government subsidies, the complete reopening of our dining rooms in June as well as diversification of our revenues, most notably our retail product offering. We also benefited from the Canadiens participating in the Stanley Cup finals," said Jean Bédard, President and CEO.

"We are particularly grateful for the collective efforts of our employees, franchisees and partners who have helped us adapt and even innovate to this new operating environment," concluded Mr. Bédard.

Financial Performance for the Fourth Quarter Ended August 29, 2021

The increase of 31.2%, or $6.3 million, of the Company's consolidated revenues, to $26.4 million, stems primarily from the easing of public health measures allowing the complete reopening of our restaurant's dining rooms. However, when compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, prior to the pandemic, the Company's consolidated revenues were lower by 21.2%, from $33.5 million. Revenues from the restaurant, franchising and other segments together increased by $9.1 million, compared to fiscal 2020, while revenues from the retail segment decreased by $2.8 million, or 26.9%, to $7.5 million. Supply chain issues and stronger orders during the fourth quarter of last fiscal year when new customers accounts were building their inventory explain a portion of this reduction.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA(1) for the fourth quarter was $6.3 million, an increase of 110.8% or $3.3 million from the support of government subsidies and from gross margin improvements following the reopening of restaurant dining rooms across the network.

Sportscene ended the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with net earnings of $2.4 million or $0.28 per share (basic and diluted), compared to net earnings of $0.7 million or $0.09 per share (basic and diluted) in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Financial Performance for Fiscal 2021

Sportscene's fiscal 2021 consolidated revenues decreased by 38.3% or $42.1 million, to $67.7 million. The COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health measures imposed by the government resulted in a significant slowdown in the restaurant, franchising and other activities segments particularly during the first three quarters of the fiscal year. However, retail revenues grew 6.5% to $31.1 million due to dedicated efforts in the last few years to grow the offering and the distribution network.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA(1) for fiscal 2021 grew by 6.7%, or $0.7 million, to $11.1 million. Lower consolidated revenues and consolidated gross margins brought on by a more restrictive operating environment in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic was mitigated by various government support measures, the reopening of restaurant dine-in operations since the fourth quarter, the diversification of activities towards the retail sector and efforts dedicated to optimizing costs.

Sportscene ended fiscal 2021 with net earnings of $0.6 million or $0.07 per share (basic and diluted), compared to a net loss of $4.0 million or $0.45 per share (basic and diluted) during the previous fiscal year when a $4.7 million depreciation charge was recognized in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Important Subsequent Event

On November 18, 2021, the Corporation announced that it had entered into a final combination agreement pursuant to which Jean Bédard, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sportscene, and a consortium of Québec investors led by Champlain Financial Corporation will acquire, through a newly incorporated corporation, all of the issued and outstanding Class A shares of Sportscene, except for 1.7 million shares held, directly or indirectly, by Jean Bédard, for a cash consideration of $7.25 per share. Under the terms of the Transaction, Sportscene will therefore become a private corporation and its shares will cease to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. For further information on the Transaction, please refer to the Company's press release issued on November 18, 2021.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company. Statements based on management's current expectations involve known and unknown inherent risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with public health issues such as those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Actual results may differ from expectations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other changes except if required by applicable laws.

About Sportscene Group

Sportscene Group Inc. is a pioneer and leader in the ambiance restaurant niche in Quebec. Since 1984, it has been operating the La Cage – Brasserie Sportive ("La Cage") restaurant chain, differentiated by its sporting ambiance and food made from fresh, local products. With a strong brand image, La Cage is established throughout the province and has currently 38 locations. Sportscene continues to diversify its restaurant activities, notably through the operation of P.F. Chang's, an Asian cuisine restaurant and its catering business for special events, making the Company a key player in Quebec's restaurant industry. Besides its restaurant operations, Sportscene is active in the sale of La Cage and Moishes branded products in grocery stores, ready-to-eat meals and ready-to-cook boxes.

Non-IFRS measures

The following measures used by the Company are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"):

(1) "Consolidated adjusted EBITDA" corresponds to "earnings before financial expenses, amortization, net loss (income) of joint ventures and income taxes", from which other (gains) losses are excluded and to which the share of earnings before financial expenses, amortization and income tax of joint ventures is added. See "Reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures", below.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

(Audited, in thousands of $)



Fourth Quarter

Ended Fiscal Year

Ended

August 29,

2021 August 30,

2020 August 29,

2021 August 30,

2020 Income before financial expenses, amortization, net







loss (income) of joint ventures and income taxes 5,053 3,453 7,420 5,564 Other (gains) losses 52 (699) (431) 4,053 Government assistance deducted from amortization and







financial expenses(1) 689 - 3,453 - Loss (income) before financial expenses, amortization and







income taxes of joint ventures(2) 477 222 653 786 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 6,271 2,976 11,095 10,403

(1) In accordance with IFRS, a portion of government rent assistance has been applied against amortization of right-of-use assets and interest on lease liabilities. These amounts have been included in the calculation of the consolidated adjusted EBITDA as they are considered monetary items. (2) For further details, see Note 18, "Investments in joint ventures", of the notes to the annual consolidated financial statements.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for earnings per share and number of outstanding shares)



Fiscal Year

Ended

August 29, August 30,

2021 2020

$ $ Revenues 67,724 109,848 Cost of sales 36,202 48,372 Selling and administrative expenses, excluding amortization 24,533 51,859 Other (gains) losses (1) (431) 4,053 Income before financial expenses, amortization, net loss (income) of joint ventures and income tax 7,420 5,564





Amortization 5,335 9,469 Financial expenses 1,129 2,122 Net loss (income) of joint ventures 45 (136)

6,509 11,455





Income (loss) before income tax 911 (5,891) Income tax expense (recovery) 299 (1,851) Net and comprehensive income (loss) 612 (4,040)





Net and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:



The Company's shareholders 579 (3,863) Non-controlling interests 33 (177) Net and comprehensive income (loss) 612 (4,040)





Income (loss) per share (in dollars):



Basic 0.07 (0.45) Diluted 0.07 (0.45)





Weighted average number of outstanding Class A shares (in thousands):



Basic 8,579 8,548 Diluted 8,722 8,548

(1) Other (gains) losses include gains/losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment, loss on impairment of non-current assets, gains on business combinations and gain on disposal of investments in joint ventures. For further details, see Note 8 accompanying the annual consolidated financial statements.

