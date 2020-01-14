Sportscene Announces the Election of its Directors

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Sportscene Group Inc. ("Sportscene" or "the Company"); (TSXV: SPS.A) announces that all the nominees listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated November 14, 2019 have been elected directors of the Company at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today in Montréal.

The Company hereby confirms that Ms. Katia Marquier will join Sportscene's board of directors. Ms. Marquier is Chief Financial Officer of Fednav Limited, a marine carrier where she has been in charge of finance, reporting and tax since January 2018. She was previously Corporate Controller and Director of Regulatory Accounting at Gaz Metro Inc. and Valener Inc.

"We welcome Mrs. Marquier and we are proud to be able to count on her vast financial expertise," said Jean Bédard, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Sportscene.

Election of Directors at the Meeting of Shareholders

In addition, the Company confirms that the shareholders have proceeded to re-elect the following directors: Jean Bédard, Charles St-Germain, Nelson Gentiletti, Annick Mongeau, Jean-Marc Léger, Marc Poulin, Robert Dépatie and Claudine Roy.

Profile

Sportscene Group Inc. is a pioneer and a leader in the ambiance restaurant niche in Quebec. Since 1984, it has been operating the restaurant chain La Cage – Brasserie sportive (« La Cage »), which differentiates itself by its sporting ambiance and food offering made from fresh, local products. Enjoying a strong brand image, the La Cage banner is present throughout the province and comprises 43 outlets at the date hereof. Sportscene is diversifying its restaurant activities through its operation of the Moishes steakhouse, of a breakfast restaurant L'Avenue, of an Asian cuisine restaurant P.F. Chang's and of its catering business for special events, thus becoming a significant player in Quebec's restaurant industry. Besides its restaurant operations, Sportscene is active in the sale of La Cage and Moishes branded products in grocery stores.

