Canada's leading, iconic sports lifestyle retailer reinforces commitment to brick-and-mortar to deliver exceptional in-person shopping experiences with new stores in Ontario, Alberta, and Quebec.

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - As it has since 1979, Sporting Life, the iconic leading Canadian sports lifestyle retailer is investing in Canadians living their Sporting Life. Known for inspiring escapism, Sporting Life aligns its retail environment in the same way that Canadians embrace immersive, active experiences. Today's announcement of three new beautifully designed stores in Burlington, ON, Edmonton, AB and Laval, QC, as well as the reopening of the enhanced Yonge St. flagship in October reaffirms the brand's commitment to offering exceptional in-store interactions as a true destination for sports lifestyle enthusiasts.

"Our stores are unlike any other and we've built an incredible legacy on this, not only becoming the ultimate destination for premium brands, but also by inspiring Canadians to live their Sporting Life," said Chad McKinnon, President, Sporting Life Group. "Our expansion in Alberta, Ontario and in Quebec allows us to continue to support Canadians' pursuit of sport, style and passion for getting outside."

The combination of sports and style: Sporting Life is the ultimate destination for the most iconic sports lifestyle brands in Canada

The brand continues to invest in its omni-channel strategy, while also enriching its investment in the retail frontline and creating tangible experiences that truly define Sporting Life as a store unlike any other. Ahead of the 2022 holiday season, the brand continues to offer its signature in-person shopping model to more consumers and introduces its unique selection of premium brands to keep Canadians stylish and active, whether they are skiing, snowboarding, gathered apres-ski or cycling, running and playing tennis. Through its additional square footage and passionate staff across the three new stores, Sporting Life has invested to match the demands of consumers who crave the in-store experience. The brand will continue to focus on connecting with its communities and anchoring exceptional in-store experiences through knowledgeable store associates and its state-of-the-art ski and snowboard services that set Sporting Life apart from other retailers.

New stores will open starting mid-November through to early December at:

Mapleview Centre, Burlington, ON ( November 12 th ) – Located at 900 Mapleview Ave. and boasts 37,000 square feet.

( ) – Located at 900 Mapleview Ave. and boasts 37,000 square feet. Southgate Centre, Edmonton, AB ( November 19 th ) – Located at 5015 -111 Street and boasts 27,276 square feet on level 1 and 8,256 square feet on level 2.

( ) – Located at 5015 -111 Street and boasts 27,276 square feet on level 1 and 8,256 square feet on level 2. Carrefour Laval , Laval, QC ( December 3 rd) – Located at 3003 Boulevard le Carrefour and boasts 26,827 square feet.

Committed to Retail Excellence: Sporting Life has a Growth Mindset

Emerging from the pandemic and rising to the new expectations of consumers, every Sporting Life location is an affirmation of the brand's broader expansion strategy and investment in elevating the experiential retail model. With three new brick-and-mortar locations, Sporting Life's physical footprint has grown to over 500, 000 square feet of retail space in total. Evidenced by these openings, the brand will continue to invest in creating in-store experiences inclusive of its passionate teams made up of active enthusiasts and knowledgeable staff. As the official retail partner of the Canadian ski team, Sporting Life's experts also fit boots and tune skis for professional athletes. Sporting Life continues to reinforce its best-in-class offerings across Canada, including its unique portfolio of premium brands that make it a destination for Canadians living their sports lifestyle, whether it's skiing, snowboarding, running, biking, playing tennis, or all the above.

In addition to the new store openings, Sporting Life's flagship Yonge St. location in Toronto, ON received an upgraded look. The store now boasts a new 3,500 square foot ski and snowboard shop, an expanded tennis shop and the real gem – a premium sneaker shop.

For more information about Sporting Life's store locations across the country, visit: https://stores.sportinglife.ca/

About Sporting Life Group

The Sporting Life Group is a Canadian retail company that currently operates two iconic Canadian premium retail banners, Golf Town Ltd. ("Golf Town") and Sporting Life Inc. ("Sporting Life"). For years, Golf Town has been Canada's ultimate destination for everything golf, operating 47 stores coast to coast that carry the largest selection of the best brands in golf, expert staff who share its customers' love for the game, and state-of-the-art custom fitting services and technology. With its vision of growing the game and making golf more inclusive, Golf Town hast turned itself into the home of golf in Canada. Sporting Life is Canada's premium sports and lifestyle retailer, operating 14 high end stores across Canada's largest cities in premium malls. A store unlike any other, Sporting Life offers to equip Canadians with the best of everything they need to live their Sporting Life. There, you will find the most prestigious brands, products, and services to feel at your best for a life full of sports and style.

