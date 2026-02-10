SPIRE Academy's Saniyah Hall Named Female High School Athlete of the Year at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

USC commit honored for impact, leadership and elite performance during final high school season

GENEVA and HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Saniyah Hall, a graduating senior at SPIRE Academy and the nation's top-ranked girls basketball recruit in the Class of 2026, was named Female High School Athlete of the Year at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards last week.

Presented by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the award honors one Northeast Ohio student-athlete each year for exceptional performance, leadership and character. Hall's dominant season at SPIRE, combined with her community involvement and team-first mindset, earned her the region's highest athletic honor.

A native of Lorain, Ohio, Hall joined SPIRE after standout stints with Montverde Academy and Overtime Select. In her final high school season, she has been leading SPIRE's women's basketball program with consistency and poise, competing against top national teams and setting the tone for a young, growing program.

"Being named Female Athlete of the Year is an honor I am very grateful for and proud of," said Hall. "This season has been about growth, learning how to lead, and competing every day. SPIRE has given me the space to grow and prepare for the next level."

Hall is committed to the University of Southern California, where she will begin her college career in fall 2026. She is also an Olympic 3x3 gold medalist and currently represents Invisalign through NIL. Off the court, Hall is active in youth outreach, using her platform to inspire young athletes across Northeast Ohio.

"Saniyah has shown time and time again, on regional, national and international stages, that she is the top player in her class. She continues to deliver results in every way. We are blessed to have her, and also incredibly excited to watch her at USC and beyond," said Mike Dooley, Head Coach of SPIRE Women's Basketball.

Hall's recognition highlights SPIRE's growing presence in elite women's athletics and reinforces the Academy's mission to develop complete student-athletes through a combination of top-tier coaching, academic support and personal growth.

"We're building something special here at SPIRE, and it starts with our incredible young student-athletes like Saniyah," said Steve Sanders, CEO of SPIRE Academy. "She sets a high bar for our other athletes to follow: growth, leadership, competing, doing things the right way. We're also thankful for our ongoing relationship with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and the work they do to elevate youth athletes in this region."

RESN (Rock Entertainment Sports Network) will air SPIRE Women's Basketball live on February 18, showcasing elite talent on a national stage. For those wanting to experience the energy in person, SPIRE will host Nike EYBL Scholastic men's games on campus February 20–22, featuring some of the nation's top teams and recruits.

Applications are open for SPIRE Academy's women's basketball program. To learn more, contact [email protected] or visit spireacademy.com.

