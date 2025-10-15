SPIRE Academy Launches Performance Research Institute to Transform Youth Athlete Development

SPRI is a new research hub connecting sports science, health, and technology in live youth training environments

GENEVA and HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - SPIRE Academy , a premier multisport boarding school and training institution, today announced the launch of the SPIRE Performance Research Institute (SPRI), an applied research and innovation lab focused exclusively on youth athlete performance, health outcomes, and real-time validation of emerging sports technologies. Located on SPIRE's 800-acre campus in Northeast Ohio, SPRI merges elite athletic environments with research-grade testing protocols to create a powerful proving ground for innovation.

"SPRI represents our vision in action," said Steve Sanders, CEO of SPIRE Academy. "Our goal is to become the most innovative sports academy in the world, where cutting-edge research, elite training, and forward-thinking education converge. SPRI is a key part of that. It allows us to apply science in real time, improve outcomes for our student-athletes, and help shape the future of sport through data, insight, and collaboration."

Unlike traditional research centers, SPRI operates within the live training environment of one of the nation's most advanced multisport academies. Its work spans:

Performance optimization and recovery

Cognitive health and training periodization

Injury prevention and return-to-play strategies

Product and innovation validation through live athlete testing

Sport-, age-, and gender-specific data collection

With hundreds of student-athletes from 40+ countries, SPRI offers a rare opportunity for universities and sports tech innovators to gather insights from youth in high-performance environments, while leveraging SPIRE Academy as a living lab, where the research, training, and innovations of the Institute are actively applied and refined.

SPRI is directed by a cross-functional team with expertise in strength and conditioning, mental performance, neuroscience, and public health: Bobby Kaleal, Director of Performance, is a nationally recognized strength coach, researcher, and performance innovator who has worked with NFL Combine prospects, Olympic athletes, and military tactical programs. He brings 20+ years of applied expertise in athlete development and human performance testing, along with 17 issued patents. "Our athletes benefit from the same research-grade tools and protocols used by Olympic and pro-level competitors," said Kaleal. "We're applying them in ways that are practical, accessible, and built for long-term development."

Dr. Zac Bruback, Director of Mindset Development, focuses on applied neuroscience and cognitive readiness, helping athletes improve focus, decision-making, and mental resilience. "We're integrating the science of the mind with the science of movement," said Bruback. "Mental health and performance go hand-in-hand. SPRI gives us a platform to study and support the cognitive and emotional development of young athletes, while also producing data that can shape how the next generation trains."

SPRI is already piloting a range of sports and health technology solutions with real-world application across youth athletics. Each partnership is focused on measurable outcomes and long-term athlete development, with testing embedded into live training environments. Early-stage innovations currently in use include:

AIRO Systems (Oxygen-based recovery & endurance)

CoolMitt (Core temperature regulation)

NVT Edge (Neuro-visual performance)

FitOne BallBikeX3 (Integrated neuromuscular training)

LUBU (Wearable tech for cleat-based sports)

Neurovestibular Training (Balance & coordination enhancement)

As a NEASC-accredited academic institution, SPIRE's layered academic schedule supports research integration without disrupting academic progress. SPRI also feeds performance data back into classroom learning, helping student-athletes connect physiology, data analysis, and long-term health planning to their athletic growth. This data-driven approach aligns with SPIRE's future academic model, which is designed to help students master core competencies through authentic, real-world applications that blend science, sport, and innovation.

SPRI is actively building partnerships with universities, sports tech companies, and healthcare innovators to advance applied research in youth athletics. Ideal collaborators include academic programs in kinesiology, neuroscience, biomechanics, and public health, as well as companies developing wearables, recovery tools, diagnostics platforms, cognitive training systems, and performance-based apparel or equipment.

Through these partnerships, SPRI provides access to elite youth athletes in real-world training environments, supported by real-time performance data and athlete feedback. Each project includes custom validation protocols, research reports, and the opportunity to co-develop marketing assets such as case studies and product claims. SPRI also supports partners in pursuing peer-reviewed publication when applicable. Together, these efforts reflect SPIRE's next-generation approach to education that unites academic mastery, athletic excellence, and applied research to prepare students for success beyond the field.

To learn more about SPRI and explore partnership opportunities, reach out directly.

About SPIRE Academy:

SPIRE Academy is an international boarding school, performance camp platform, research institute, and major event campus located in Northeast Ohio. Set on over 800 acres with more than 850,000 square feet of indoor space, SPIRE operates one of the most comprehensive youth athletic facilities in North America.

SPIRE is not a traditional prep model. It is an integrated system built to support high-level competition, academic readiness, and personal development across the most formative years of an athlete's journey. Every aspect of campus life, from coaching and academic scheduling to recovery and residence, is designed to help student-athletes grow with purpose.

In addition to its full-time Academy, SPIRE offers a wide range of complementary programming, including performance camps, leagues, club teams, and national events, drawing student-athletes from around the world.

For more information, visit spireacademy.com .

