SPIRE Academy and Vensure Employer Solutions Announce $6 Million Partnership Agreement

Among the largest corporate sponsorship deals in youth sports, this groundbreaking alliance connects workforce innovation with athlete development

GENEVA and HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio and CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - SPIRE Academy , a premier multisport boarding school and training institution, and Vensure Employer Solutions , a global leader in HR technology and workforce solutions, today announced a $6 million, multi-year partnership. The agreement represents one of the largest corporate sponsorships in youth sports history and positions Vensure HR as the top-tier sponsor across SPIRE's programming and events.

"SPIRE is developing the next generation of leaders, and their impact in youth sports and education is growing fast," said Phil Urso, Chief Sales Officer at Vensure HR. "What impressed us most about SPIRE is their commitment to the whole athlete. They're not just training competitors, they're preparing young people for success beyond sports. That mission aligns perfectly with our work helping organizations build stronger teams and develop talent. We're proud to support their growth and excited about the opportunities this partnership creates to reach families who value performance, development, and preparation for the future."

"Youth sports sponsorship is no longer niche marketing. It's one of the most effective ways to reach families in an authentic, trusted environment," said Amy Liles, Head of Corporate Partnerships at SPIRE. "What makes this partnership special is the alignment between our missions. Vensure HR and our other partners like Third Federal Savings and Loan, Waffle House and Chick-fil-A are not just putting their name on our facilities, they're investing in what matters: future talent, performance development, and community impact. They understand that the young people training at SPIRE today are the workforce leaders of tomorrow, and that connection between athlete development and career readiness is what makes this collaboration so powerful."

The partnership arrives as youth sports sponsorships gain momentum in the marketing landscape. According to a 2026 national study by YouGov Sport and Priority Partnerships, 84 percent of parents hold positive views toward youth sports sponsorships, and 68 percent say they're more likely to buy from a brand that sponsors their child's team than a pro team they follow. Youth sports also drive 2.5x more attention than influencer marketing while offering a trusted, brand-safe environment.

The agreement includes brand visibility across high-profile SPIRE moments, including national basketball events, naming rights of the Vensure HR SPIRE Performance Research Institute, and community programming. Both organizations emphasize long-term development and innovation as core alignment points, with plans to explore collaborative initiatives that connect athlete development pathways with workforce readiness.

"This partnership reflects where youth sports and workforce development are headed," said Steve Sanders, CEO of SPIRE Academy. "Vensure HR helps businesses solve complex people challenges through innovative HR solutions and technology. At SPIRE, we help young people become high performers in sports, school, and life. The alignment between what we do and what Vensure does is natural. We're both focused on developing talent, building systems that work, and creating opportunities for long-term success. This partnership is rooted in real impact and shared values."

With more than 161,000 clients worldwide and over $150 billion in payroll processed annually, Vensure Employer Solutions is one of the fastest-growing companies in the HR sector. The company recently expanded its technology portfolio with the acquisition of Distro, an AI-powered recruiting platform that brings intelligent automation to high-volume hiring.

The partnership also reflects SPIRE's continued growth and expanding national profile. With state-of-the-art training facilities, academic programs, and a track record of developing collegiate and professional athletes across multiple sports, SPIRE has become a destination for families seeking comprehensive athlete development.

For more information about SPIRE Academy's upcoming sports camps or admissions information, visit spireacademy.com .

About SPIRE Academy

SPIRE Academy is an international boarding school, performance training center, and event campus located in Northeast Ohio. With more than 850,000 square feet of indoor training space and over 800 acres of facilities, SPIRE is one of the largest youth athletic complexes in North America. SPIRE combines elite sports training, flexible academics, and real-world skill development for high school and postgraduate student-athletes. The Academy also operates national events, leagues, camps, and a performance research institute, drawing participants from over 35 countries each year. Learn more at spireacademy.com .

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, global business process outsourcing (BPO), and employer of record (EOR) services. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure and its family of companies serve over 161,000 businesses across all 50 states and more than 154 countries, processing over $153 billion in annual payroll. Vensure helps businesses streamline operations and accelerate growth with customized, tech-enabled strategies that support both employers and employees. Visit vensure.com for more information.

SOURCE SPIRE Academy

Media contact: [email protected]