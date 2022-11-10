Spin Master Announces Secondary Offering of Approximately C$61 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master" or the "Company") (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that Anton Rabie, a co-founder and member of the Company's Board of Directors, through a company he controls (the "Selling Shareholder") has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. (collectively the "Underwriters") for the sale, on a "bought deal" secondary basis, of 1,900,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company held by the Selling Shareholder at a price of C$32.10 per subordinate voting share (the "Offering").

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of subordinate voting shares associated with the Offering. The Selling Shareholder will bear all the expenses related to the Offering, including payment of the Underwriters' fee.

Mr. Rabie has informed the Company that he is proceeding with this disposition in order to fulfill a long-standing prior commitment to funding a private growth equity fund he founded. This disposition is intended to satisfy all of his near-term financial commitments. The disposition represents 6.1% of Mr. Rabie's total fully diluted share ownership in Spin Master, and following the Offering, Mr. Rabie will continue to have a meaningful economic interest of 27.5% of the total fully diluted shares outstanding. Mr. Rabie remains fully committed to Spin Master as a Director and Shareholder going forward.

To satisfy the sale under the Offering, the Selling Shareholder will convert in aggregate 1,900,000 multiple voting shares into subordinate voting shares on a one-for-one basis. Following the Offering, Mr. Rabie will continue to own in aggregate 28,506,873 multiple voting shares and 281,249 subordinate voting shares, representing approximately 39.6% of the votes attached to all the shares of the Company.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about November 17, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals. The subordinate voting shares will be offered in each of the provinces and territories of Canada under a prospectus supplement to a short form base shelf prospectus that was filed on November 2, 2021. A copy of the prospectus supplement will be available on SEDAR (www.SEDAR.com).

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The subordinate voting shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the subordinate voting shares may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or except pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Spin Master in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

All amounts expressed herein are in Canadian dollars.

For further information: Mark Segal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Sophia Bisoukis, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected]