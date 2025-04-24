Spin Master Announces CFO Transition

Jonathan Roiter to Succeed Mark Segal as Executive Vice President & CFO

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master" or the "Company") (TSX: TOY) www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company announced today that Jonathan Roiter will join Spin Master as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, May 2025. Roiter's appointment follows the previously announced retirement of Mark Segal.

"As we continue to execute against our vision to create magical play experiences for kids and families around the world, we are excited to welcome Jonathan to Spin Master," said Max Rangel, Spin Master's Global President & CEO. "Jonathan brings a wealth of experience in finance operational leadership, M&A and capital markets, which coupled with his deep understanding of the consumer-packaged goods industry will complement our leadership team and strengthen our focus on creating long-term shareholder value. Once again, I want to congratulate Mark on his retirement and thank him for his many contributions during his long tenure as CFO with Spin Master."

Roiter joins Spin Master having most recently served as CFO for Softchoice. A seasoned executive with extensive public company experience, Roiter brings a holistic business focus with a track record of delivering top line and operating margin growth while expanding free cash generation. Prior to Softchoice, he held senior finance roles, including CFO, corporate development, strategy, and operating roles in publicly traded organizations, including GoodFood, Gildan and Ace Bakery, as well as having served as a consultant at McKinsey & Company.

"As a Canadian-founded company, Spin Master has achieved tremendous success on the global stage in its 30-year history," said Roiter. "I look forward to joining the management team to continue to build on the company's legacy by driving growth, fortifying our financial foundation and enhancing shareholder value."

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information, visit spinmaster.com or @SpinMaster on LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.

