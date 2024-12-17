Spin Master and Universal Products & Experiences Renew Expanded Toy License Agreement for the Blockbuster How to Train Your Dragon Franchise in Advance of Epic New Live-Action Film

Universal Pictures' Live-Action Reimagining of the Beloved Animated Film that Launched the Acclaimed Franchise Soars into Theaters June 13, 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Spin Master and Universal Products & Experiences announced today the renewal and expansion of their toy license agreement for the beloved, blockbuster How to Train Your Dragon franchise, launched in 2010 by DreamWorks Animation. The agreement builds on the more than 15-year relationship between the children's toy and entertainment company and the studio's products and experiences division and includes worldwide rights to the toy license for dolls, action figures, remote control, playsets, vehicles, robotics and feature plush. Spin Master's toy line pairs with a robust content slate from Universal Products & Experiences including Universal Pictures' epic new live-action reimagining of the first How to Train Your Dragon film, which soars into theatres June 13, 2025.

"We have a long history of developing innovative toys in support of this widely celebrated global franchise, surprising and entertaining Dragons fans for well over a decade," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President, Toys. "With the anticipation building for this groundbreaking new chapter in the How to Train Your Dragon saga, we've developed a dynamic line up of breakthrough play experiences that will inspire and delight with elements of flight, interactivity and theatrical realism."

"Our successful collaboration with Spin Master for the Dragons franchise and Gabby's Dollhouse continues into 2025 with the team capturing the lore and epic adventures of How to Train Your Dragon's beloved characters into the new film-inspired line," said Rafael Macias, Executive Vice President and Global Commercial Officer, Universal Products & Experiences. "Together, we've brought the Dragons stories to millions of children and adults alike, creating a toyetic brand that has withstood the test of time and sparking multi-generational appeal. In 2025, we expect to reach even greater heights with our renewed agreement."

Spin Master's 2025 How to Train Your Dragon toy line will be revealed in February 2025, in advance of Toy Fair New York.

About How to Train Your Dragon – Live Action Film

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village's quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell's New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box-office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage and destiny.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Universal Products & Experiences

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

