Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc. Receives Health Canada Investigational Testing Authorization for Next-Generation Dermal Filler

CelluJuve® represents the next-generation in medical aesthetics leveraging Spiderwort Biotechnologies regenerative cellulose-based technology platform

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc., a pioneering biotechnology company focused on cellulose-based regenerative medicine, today announced it has received Investigational Testing Authorization (ITA) from Health Canada for CelluJuve®, its next-generation cellulose-based dermal filler currently under development.

The ITA enables Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc. to initiate a human clinical trial in Canada to evaluate the safety and performance of CelluJuve® for tissue augmentation and rejuvenation. The planned clinical trials will evaluate the interaction between CelluJuve® and human tissues. This authorization follows the company's successful completion of ISO 10993 biocompatibility testing and human skin safety testing for CelluJuve®.

"Receiving the Investigational Testing Authorization from Health Canada is a critical inflection point in our mission to transform the landscape of regenerative medicine in multiple categories," said Dr. Charles M. Cuerrier, CEO of Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc. "This achievement validates our rigorous development approach and accelerates our path toward bringing CelluJuve® to patients and clinicians who are seeking innovative alternatives in dermal fillers. We're excited to begin the clinical evaluation phase and demonstrate the potential benefits of our cellulose-based technology Aerocel™ in medical aesthetics and beyond."

"As a board certified dermatologist with extensive experience in facial aesthetics, I am encouraged by CelluJuve®'s innovative approach to tissue augmentation." Dr. Joely Kaufman, MD, FAAD, member of Spiderwort's Clinical Advisory Board, "The preliminary data suggests that this cellulose-based technology could potentially offer an alternative method to address the signs of facial aging. I look forward to seeing the clinical results of this promising biomaterial."

CelluJuve® is under development to provide medical professionals with a cellulose-based alternative to current dermal fillers. The product is designed to work with the body to create a natural look and feel by providing a framework for collagen deposition, with the initial target for Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc.'s research being nasolabial fold remediation.

The company's state-of-the-art ISO 5 cleanroom facility, announced earlier this year, will support the production of medical-grade CelluJuve® for the upcoming trials, ensuring all materials meet the quality standards required for human use.

"CelluJuve® is a testament to where bold science can lead," said Dr. Andrew Pelling, Chief Science Officer at Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc. "We're demonstrating how plant-derived biomaterials can become a powerful foundation to address a variety of medical needs. These recent and critical regulatory advancements in our product portfolio reveal how nature inspired innovation can unlock entirely new frontiers in rejuvenating and regenerating human tissues."

CelluJuve® is a device under development. While it has received Investigational Testing Authorization from Health Canada for clinical trials, it is not yet approved by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for commercial use, and it is not available for sale. The safety and effectiveness of CelluJuve® in humans has not been fully established and will be evaluated in upcoming clinical trials.

For more information about Spiderwort Biotechnologies and CelluJuve®, please visit https://spiderwortbio.com/product/cellujuve/.

About Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc.

Spiderwort is transforming biotechnology with a platform of cellulose-based biomaterials that serve as the scaffolds for the regenerative medicine of the future. Spiderwort's biomaterials have shown promise in the treatment of spinal cord injuries and soft tissue regeneration. Spun out as a startup from the Pelling Lab, Spiderwort is led by CEO Charles M. Cuerrier and inspired by the work of CSO and TED Fellow Andrew E. Pelling. Learn more at spiderwortbio.com.

