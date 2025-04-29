Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc. Announces Status of Biocompatibility Testing for CelluJuve®

Cellulose dermal filler achieves critical biocompatibility milestones, paving the way for clinical trials

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc., a pioneering biotechnology company focused on cellulose-based regenerative medicine, today announced the completion of ISO 10993 biocompatibility testing and human skin safety testing for its future product family, CelluJuve®, a series of next-generation dermal fillers.

CelluJuve® is a cellulose-based dermal filler solution being developed to provide structural support for soft tissue augmentation and rejuvenation.

"The successful completion of ISO 10993 testing is a pivotal moment for Spiderwort in our advancement toward clinical trials," said Dr. Charles M. Cuerrier, CEO of Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc. "These results help validate our innovative biotechnology platform that transforms cellulose into a medical-grade product."

ISO 10993 testing is a key prerequisite for entering human clinical trials. As a complement to ISO 10993 requirements, Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc. performed skin prick and patch testing in human subjects to further validate biocompatibility. The comprehensive testing demonstrated in non-clinical models that CelluJuve® is:

Non-toxic, non-sensitizing, and non-mutagenic

Classified as a non-irritant and non-sensitizing for a diverse range of human skin types, as verified through additional human skin prick and patch testing

Highly biocompatible and stable

"These results represent years of technical development in transforming cellulose-based materials into medical-grade solutions," Dr. Andrew Pelling, Chief Science Officer at Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc., "Our team has fundamentally reimagined what's possible in biomaterials, proving we can leverage plant structures in ways that are not only compatible with human tissue but offer unique advantages over traditional options. This milestone helps validate our approach and moves us closer to redefining what's possible in regenerative medicine."

Throughout the assessments, Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc. placed significant emphasis on ensuring diversity in its testing protocols. This approach ensures CelluJuve® has the potential to benefit all skin tones, reflecting Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc.'s commitment to inclusive development practices.

"As a clinician focused on aesthetic outcomes and patient safety, I'm impressed with CelluJuve's biocompatibility profile," Dr. Jason Bloom, MD, FACS, member of Spiderwort's Clinical Advisory Board and renowned facial plastic surgeon, "The non-irritant classification and human testing results suggest CelluJuve® could offer a compelling alternative in the dermal filler space. Physicians and patients increasingly seek new and innovative options with favorable safety profiles, and these test results position CelluJuve® to potentially address that growing demand while offering unique structural properties for tissue augmentation and rejuvenation."



Construction of Spiderwort's state-of-the-art ISO 5 cleanroom facility, announced earlier this year, has been instrumental in achieving these results, reinforcing the company's ability to transform raw cellulose materials into medical devices that meet the stringent standards necessary for human use.



CelluJuve® is a device under development. It is not approved by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and it is not available for sale. The safety and effectiveness of CelluJuve® in humans has not been established. For more information about Spiderwort Biotechnologies and CelluJuve®, please visit https://spiderwortbio.com/product/cellujuve/.

About Spiderwort Biotechnologies Inc.

Spiderwort is transforming biotechnology with a platform of cellulose-based biomaterials that serve as the scaffolds for the regenerative medicine of the future. Spiderwort's biomaterials have shown promise in the treatment of spinal cord injuries and soft tissue regeneration. Spun out as a startup from the Pelling Lab, Spiderwort is led by CEO Charles M. Cuerrier and inspired by the work of CSO and TED Fellow Andrew E. Pelling. Learn more at spiderwortbio.com.

