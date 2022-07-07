BLAINVILLE, QC, July 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Following an independent analysis conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute® Canada, we are proud and honored to announce that we have been awarded Great Place to Work® certification. This certification is based on the evaluations provided by our employees in a thorough and confidential survey about their work experience at SPI Health and Safety.

Passionate about health and safety since 1972, SPI stands out for its 360-degree health and safety approach. Well-positioned as a distributor of personal protective equipment, services and training, SPI provides its clients with teams of experts, advisors-trainers, industrial hygienists, and technicians who can help companies address their workplace safety hazards.

With over 20 service locations across Canada, 3 call centers, a transactional website, online, in-class, and onsite training, as well as technical services such as inspection, maintenance, recertification, and equipment rental, SPI remains the leader in ensuring that every worker returns home safe and sound.

The well-being of people is the purpose of SPI Health and Safety and involves three fundamental components:

Employees: Offer an employee journey where people grow personally and professionally

Community: Make this world a better place

Clients: Help customers' employees go home safely

SPI recognizes that its success is based first and foremost on the expertise and well-being of its employees, which is why the company invests in its employees as the starting point for its strategy.

Our foundations are based on trust and respect. We work every day to ensure that our employees have a clear understanding of our strategy and are supported so that they can work happily, and feel that they can make a difference," said Kim Levesque, President of SPI Health and Safety.

According to Nancy Fonseca, senior vice president of Great Place to Work® Canada, a good workplace depends on the level of trust employees have in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their work, and the extent to which they value their colleagues. "Our data shows that good workplaces enjoy better financial performance, reduced employee walkouts and higher customer satisfaction than their competitors. In addition, trust-based work environments are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience, and efficiency," Fonseca said.

In addition to helping its people grow through training programs, promotions or new projects, SPI also offers complementary services such as 24/7 access to virtual medical specialists as well as a program called SPI Connection, which provides financial support or various resources to an employee who may be going through a difficult time personally.

To support its employees in their professional development, SPI offers financial support to all those who wish to return to school or complete a training program. Employees also have access to SPI University, an internal training platform that contains several learning programs.

SPI encourages its employees to help others by volunteering. The company supports any employee who wishes to volunteer and allocates a few hours of paid time per year to get involved in their community. Upon request from our employees, we are pleased to contribute through donations to the non-profit organizations in which they are involved," adds Kim Levesque.

Interested in a career at SPI Health and Safety? Click here to see the opportunities available to you.

About SPI Health and Safety

Founded in 1972, SPI Health and Safety is a Canadian leader in occupational health and safety products and services. SPI supports you in your OHS challenges by offering complete and specialized solutions that include technical equipment and services, consulting services and training. Visit us at www.spi.com

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global benchmark for high-performing, high-trust workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's best workplaces in a series of national lists, including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (United States). Great Place to Work provides the guidance, framework, and expertise to create, sustain and recognize exceptional workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

