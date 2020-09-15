Improve Workers Health and Safety through Easy Customized Assessment Quizzes

BLAINVILLE, QC, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SPI Health and Safety is thrilled to announce the launch of its first mobile and desktop app, available for iOS and Android. This new tool was designed and created to contribute to the collective effort to fight against COVID-19 and allows businesses to ensure compliance with the hygiene measures put in place by the government.

Setting a new standard in health and safety management, the application allows workers to fill out a COVID-19/Infectious Diseases symptom control questionnaire on their phone anywhere and everywhere. Its all-mobile experience offers them a quick and simple way to fill in their daily assessments from home.

Their confidential and encrypted answers will be immediately saved and relayed to a unique and selected administrator in their company who'll track and manage the results and reporting on a desktop version of the application.

Users can customize their assessment quizzes to fit the reality of their organization, to not only increase health and safety control, but also save time, and most importantly, reduce risks of propagation.

"Infectious diseases remain a critical threat to workers and organizations, said Kim Levesque, President of SPI Health and Safety. "We have purposely designed SPI SafeDay to provide businesses with a simple way of protecting the health of their workers, and ensuring easy compliance."

About SPI Health and Safety

Founded in 1972, SPI Health and Safety is a Canadian leader in occupational health and safety products and services. SPI Health and Safety helps meet OHS challenges by proposing comprehensive and specialized solutions encompassing equipment, technical services, fire protection services, consulting services, and training.

