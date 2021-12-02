SPI Health and Safety Acquisition Announcement Tweet this

''We are excited to welcome the Burnaby occupational hygiene team to our family. Our mission is the well being of our employees, our clients and their workers as well as the community. We are committed to making this acquisition a success for everyone," mentioned Kim Levesque, president of SPI Health and Safety.

This is the 23rd acquisition for SPI Health and Safety, which will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary. On March 1st, 2021, SPI acquired CONFIAN, a Quebec-based company known for its customer service and expertise in health and safety.

About SPI Health and Safety

Founded in 1972, SPI Health and Safety is a Canadian leader in occupational health and safety products and services. SPI Health and Safety supports you in your OHS challenges by offering complete and specialized solutions that include technical equipment and services, consulting services and training. Visit SPI Website at www.spi-s.com

For further information: Isabelle Delphine, marketing director, SPI Health and Safety Inc., 450-420-2012, # 4244, [email protected]

