BLAINVILLE, QC, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - SPI Health and Safety, Canada's leader in personal protective equipment (PPE), training, and health and safety services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of SSTenligne, a company recognized by key regulatory bodies in Quebec for its online health and safety training programs.

With nearly 15,000 client companies and 300 new users daily, SSTenligne proudly stands as the largest online health and safety training center in Quebec. It provides access to around 40 training courses covering topics such as risk assessment, working at heights, WHMIS, ergonomics, lockout/tagout, confined spaces, among others, catering to businesses ranging from small enterprises to multinational corporations.

Through its online courses, which include professional videos filmed in industrial settings, SSTenligne enables employees to learn in realistic and practical work environments. These courses, regularly updated to meet compliance standards, are accessible from a computer, tablet, or phone. Managers also benefit from a variety of user-friendly and intuitive tools through their corporate accounts, allowing them to efficiently manage employee training records.

Since its founding in 2014, SSTenligne's co-founders have been dedicated to providing individuals and organizations with the knowledge needed for a safe and secure work environment using innovative technology. SSTenligne has seen an average 65% growth in revenue over the past 3 years, supported by trusted partnerships built on respect and integrity.

"This next step with SPI is an opportunity to combine our strengths and continue advancing the culture of health and safety across Quebec and Canada through our respective networks," said Martin Fiset, General Manager of SSTenligne.

"Our vision is to protect workers, and with SSTenligne, 45 workers are protected every hour. This partnership strengthens our confidence in our ability to serve our clients well with our complementary solutions," stated Kim Levesque, President of SPI Health and Safety.

This acquisition marks the 24th for SPI Health and Safety since its founding in 1972. SPI announced its strategic partnership with Intervention Prévention, an occupational health and safety consulting firm, last June. Prior to that, SPI completed the acquisition of Rubicon Safety, a service company based in Ontario, in June 2024, and CONFIAN, a Quebec-based PPE company, in March 2021.

SSTenligne and SPI will continue to operate as separate entities over the next year, with no changes expected for their clients and suppliers.

ABOUT SPI HEALTH AND SAFETY

Founded in 1972, SPI Health and Safety is a Canadian leader in occupational health and safety products and services. SPI Health and Safety helps you meet your OHS challenges by proposing comprehensive and specialized solutions encompassing equipment, technical services, consulting services and training.

